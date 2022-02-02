When Will Your Favorite Artist Be Eligible for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame?

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced its 17 nominees for the Class of 2022 on Wednesday (Feb. 2), with nominees including Pat Benatar, Kate Bush, Devo and Rage Against the Machine, as well as first-timers Beck, Eminem, Duran Duran, Lionel Richie, A Tribe Called Quest, Carly Simon and Dolly Parton.
To be eligible, an artist must have released their first commercial recording 25 years earlier than the year of the nomination. Despite this, it can sometimes take decades to snag an official nod, like Parton from this year’s list, whose first song “Puppy Love” was released more than 60 years ago.
On occasion, artists who’ve made particularly significant moves in their career will become a nominee as soon as they are eligible. On this year’s list, that’s the case for Eminem, who dropped his debut album in 1996. The same happened to RRHOF inductee Jay-Z in 2021.
Though some artists have a long way to go before they are able to snag a spot in the coveted Rock Hall (we’re looking at you, Olivia Rodrigo), Billboard has rounded up when some of the biggest names in music will become eligible for induction. Find the list below.
2023
Black Eyed Peas, Daft Punk, Hanson, Missy Elliott, Muse
2024
Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Coldplay, Death Cab For Cutie, Lauryn Hill
2025
50 Cent, Brad Paisley, Jennifer Lopez, John Mayer, Lil Wayne
2026
Brandi Carlisle, Linkin Park, P!NK
2027
Alicia Keys, Avenged Sevenfold, Blake Shelton, Jack Johnson, The Strokes
2028
The Black Keys, Jhené Aiko, Justin Timberlake, LCD Soundsystem, Maroon 5, My Chemical Romance, Rihanna
2029
Amy Winehouse, Animal Collective, Arcade Fire, Beyoncé, John Legend, Kanye West, Kelly Clarkson, Michael Bublé, Pharrell
2030
Ciara, The Killers
2031
Arctic Monkeys, Carrie Underwood, Chris Brown, Ed Sheeran, Janelle Monáe, Panic! At The Disco
2032
Jennifer Hudson, Jonas Brothers, St. Vincent, Taylor Swift
2033
Adele, Bon Iver, Demi Lovato, J. Cole, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, Miley Cyrus, Vampire Weekend
2034
Carly Rae Jepsen, Charli XCX, Childish Gambino, Florence and the Machine, Kid Cudi, Lady Gaga, Lana Del Rey, Mumford & Sons, Tame Impala
2035
Drake, Ellie Goulding, Imagine Dragons, J Balvin, James Blake, Justin Bieber, Kendrick Lamar, Selena Gomez, Tyler, The Creator
2036
Alesso, Anderson.Paak, Bruno Mars, Mac Miller, Machine Gun Kelly, Nicki Minaj, One Direction
2037
A$AP Rocky, Ariana Grande, Frank Ocean, Jack Harlow, The Weeknd
2038
The 1975, The Chainsmokers, Chance The Rapper, Jack White, Kacey Musgraves, Lorde
2039
Anitta, BTS, Lizzo, Migos, Travis Scott, Sam Smith, Sam Hunt
2040
Doja Cat, H.E.R., Halsey, Kali Uchis, Luke Combs, Meghan Trainor, Phoebe Bridgers, Shawn Mendes, SZA
2041
Camila Cabello, Daniel Caesar, Dua Lipa, Kane Brown, Post Malone
2042
Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, BLACKPINK, Cardi B, Khalid, Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, Rosalía, ZAYN
2043
Harry Styles, Lewis Capaldi, Megan Thee Stallion, Saweetie
2044
24kGoldn, Juice WRLD, Lil Durk, Lil Nas X, Normani, Rauw Alejandro
2045
Olivia Rodrigo, Gabby Barrett, Gunna, Pop Smoke