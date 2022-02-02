When Will Your Favorite Artist Be Eligible for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame?

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced its 17 nominees for the Class of 2022 on Wednesday (Feb. 2), with nominees including Pat Benatar, Kate Bush, Devo and Rage Against the Machine, as well as first-timers Beck, Eminem, Duran Duran, Lionel Richie, A Tribe Called Quest, Carly Simon and Dolly Parton.

To be eligible, an artist must have released their first commercial recording 25 years earlier than the year of the nomination. Despite this, it can sometimes take decades to snag an official nod, like Parton from this year’s list, whose first song “Puppy Love” was released more than 60 years ago.

On occasion, artists who’ve made particularly significant moves in their career will become a nominee as soon as they are eligible. On this year’s list, that’s the case for Eminem, who dropped his debut album in 1996. The same happened to RRHOF inductee Jay-Z in 2021.

Though some artists have a long way to go before they are able to snag a spot in the coveted Rock Hall (we’re looking at you, Olivia Rodrigo), Billboard has rounded up when some of the biggest names in music will become eligible for induction. Find the list below.

2023

Black Eyed Peas, Daft Punk, Hanson, Missy Elliott, Muse

2024

Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Coldplay, Death Cab For Cutie, Lauryn Hill

2025

50 Cent, Brad Paisley, Jennifer Lopez, John Mayer, Lil Wayne

2026

Brandi Carlisle, Linkin Park, P!NK

2027

Alicia Keys, Avenged Sevenfold, Blake Shelton, Jack Johnson, The Strokes

2028

The Black Keys, Jhené Aiko, Justin Timberlake, LCD Soundsystem, Maroon 5, My Chemical Romance, Rihanna

2029

Amy Winehouse, Animal Collective, Arcade Fire, Beyoncé, John Legend, Kanye West, Kelly Clarkson, Michael Bublé, Pharrell

2030

Ciara, The Killers

2031

Arctic Monkeys, Carrie Underwood, Chris Brown, Ed Sheeran, Janelle Monáe, Panic! At The Disco

2032

Jennifer Hudson, Jonas Brothers, St. Vincent, Taylor Swift

2033

Adele, Bon Iver, Demi Lovato, J. Cole, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, Miley Cyrus, Vampire Weekend

2034

Carly Rae Jepsen, Charli XCX, Childish Gambino, Florence and the Machine, Kid Cudi, Lady Gaga, Lana Del Rey, Mumford & Sons, Tame Impala

2035

Drake, Ellie Goulding, Imagine Dragons, J Balvin, James Blake, Justin Bieber, Kendrick Lamar, Selena Gomez, Tyler, The Creator

2036

Alesso, Anderson.Paak, Bruno Mars, Mac Miller, Machine Gun Kelly, Nicki Minaj, One Direction

2037

A$AP Rocky, Ariana Grande, Frank Ocean, Jack Harlow, The Weeknd

2038

The 1975, The Chainsmokers, Chance The Rapper, Jack White, Kacey Musgraves, Lorde

2039

Anitta, BTS, Lizzo, Migos, Travis Scott, Sam Smith, Sam Hunt

2040

Doja Cat, H.E.R., Halsey, Kali Uchis, Luke Combs, Meghan Trainor, Phoebe Bridgers, Shawn Mendes, SZA

2041

Camila Cabello, Daniel Caesar, Dua Lipa, Kane Brown, Post Malone

2042

Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, BLACKPINK, Cardi B, Khalid, Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, Rosalía, ZAYN

2043

Harry Styles, Lewis Capaldi, Megan Thee Stallion, Saweetie

2044

24kGoldn, Juice WRLD, Lil Durk, Lil Nas X, Normani, Rauw Alejandro

2045

Olivia Rodrigo, Gabby Barrett, Gunna, Pop Smoke