Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Bring New Meaning to ‘Fashionably Late’ for Golden Globes Date Night: Photos

Only Rihanna and A$AP Rocky could skip the Golden Globes red carpet, arrive partway through the ceremony and still be the most talked-about couple at the event.

All eyes were on the couple Tuesday (Jan. 10) as they arrived fashionably late to the awards show, where Ri’s Wakanda Forever song “Lift Me Up” was nominated for best original song, motion picture. Though she lost out to Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani and Rahul Sipligunj’s “Naatu Naatu” from the action film RRR, she and Rocky unofficially won the title of best dressed couple, the two showing up in complementary all-black evening attire.

The Fenty Beauty founder shined bright like a diamond in Cartier jewelry and a custom Schiaparelli gown and cape combo designed by Daniel Roseberry. Rocky — with whom Ri welcomed a baby boy in May — kept it simple in a sleek tuxedo. Their combined elegance was enough to turn heads as the power couple was guided to their seats as White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge was presenting an award, a moment captured by a video posted to social media.

It wasn’t just Golden Globe attendees who were hyperaware of Rihanna’s presence, though. A handful of stars called out the nine-time Grammy winner from onstage, with Niecy Nash pausing her presentation of the best actress in a musical or comedy TV series award to say, “Rihanna, I love you, and I dressed up as you for Halloween.”

Later, the show’s host Jerrod Carmichael spotted Ri in the audience and took a moment to address her. “Only because I see Rihanna is here, I’m going to say something very controversial I will actually get in trouble for,” he began. “You take all the time you want on that album, girl. Don’t let these fools on the internet pressure you into nothing.”

The soon-to-be Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show headliner took all the shout-outs in stride, smiling graciously with Rocky seated at her side.

See photos of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s glam night out at the Golden Globes below:

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Christopher Polk/NBC via GI