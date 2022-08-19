Red Hot Chili Peppers to Receive Global Icon Award and Perform Live at 2022 MTV Video Music Awards

Red Hot Chili Peppers will receive the Global Icon Award and perform live at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, which are set to air Sunday, Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT from Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

Foo Fighters were the recipients of the Global Icon Award last year. Lady Gaga won a similar award in 2000. Hers was dubbed the MTV Tricon Award.

The Global Icon Award, which the VMAs imported from MTV’s Europe Music Awards (EMAs), “celebrates an artist or band whose unparalleled career and continued impact and influence has maintained a unique level of global success in music and beyond, leaving an indelible mark on the music landscape,” according to MTV.

This will be Red Hot Chili Peppers’ fourth performance on the VMAs. The band performed “Give It Away” in 1992, “Warped” in 1995 and “Californication” in 2000, when they received the Video Vanguard Award.

This year, the band scored its 29th VMA nomination — and first since 2006 — in the best rock category for “Black Summer,” the lead single off their 12th studio album, Unlimited Love. The album entered the Billboard 200 at No. 1 in April, becoming the band’s first leader since Stadium Arcadium in 2006.

The band is set to release another studio album, Return of the Dream Canteen, Oct. 14 on Warner Records, a little more than six months after the release of Unlimited Love. This will mark the first time the band has ever released two studio albums in less than a 12-month period.

On Friday (Aug. 19), MTV and Red Hot Chili Peppers teamed for an exclusive global video premiere of “Tippa My Tongue,” the lead single off Return of the Dream Canteen, which also released today. Watch the music video HERE and listen to the song HERE.

One of the most successful bands in rock history, Red Hot Chili Peppers (singer Anthony Kiedis, bassist Flea, drummer Chad Smith, and guitarist John Frusciante) have won six Grammy Awards and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2012.

The band has won eight VMAs, though, surprisingly they’ve never won for best rock (formerly called best rock video). The award has been presented every year but one since 1989. (The category went missing in 2007). The Peppers’ “Black Summer” is competing this year with Foo Fighters’ “Love Dies Young,” Jack White’s “Taking Me Back,” Muse’s “Won’t Stand Down,” Shinedown’s “Planet Zero” and Three Days Grace’s “So Called Life.”

The band won three VMAs in 1992 — best art direction in a video and breakthrough video (both for “Give it Away”) and viewer’s choice (for “Under the Bridge”). In 1999, it won for best artist website.

The band swept three more VMAs in 2000 — best art direction in a video and best direction in a video (both for “Californication”) plus the Video Vanguard Award.

The band’s last Moon Person was in 2006 was for “Dani California,” which won best art direction in a video.

MTV hasn’t announced who is presenting the band with its Global Icon Award, but it’s worth noting that Chris Rock inducted them into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and also presented them with the Video Vanguard Award. (Rock was joined by fellow producer/writer/actor Lance Couther in presenting the latter award.)

Nicki Minaj is receiving this year’s other major honorary VMA award – the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

Yesterday, it was announced that Minaj, LL Cool J and Jack Harlow are set to “anchor” this year’s VMAs. Other artists set to perform on the show are Lizzo, BLACKPINK, Måneskin, Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid, Panic! At The Disco and Kane Brown.

Fans can vote for their favorites across 22 gender-neutral categories by visiting vote.mtv.com through Friday, Aug. 19. Voting for best new artist remains active into show. Here’s the full list of nominations.

Bruce Gillmer and Den of Thieves co-founder Jesse Ignjatovic are executive producers; Barb Bialkowski is co-executive producer. Alicia Portugal and Jackie Barba serve as executives in charge of production. Wendy Plaut is executive in charge of celebrity talent. Lisa Lauricella is music talent executive.