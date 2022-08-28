Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith Dedicates 2022 VMA Award to ‘Brother’ Taylor Hawkins

Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on Aug. 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers were honored with the Global Icon Award at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday (Aug. 28). Following a hits-filled medley of songs old and new, the members took turns on the mic to share various thoughts and thanks.

When drummer Chad Smith spoke, he only had one goal: to thank his “brother,” the late Foo Fighters’ drummer Taylor Hawkins. Hawkins died on March 25 at the age of 50.

“I want to dedicate this to my brother, Taylor Hawkins,” said Smith, holding the Moon Person award in the air. Smith also dedicated the award to Hawkins’ family.

During the RHCP’s VMAs performance, Smith’s bass drum prominently paid tribute to Hawkins with”Taylor” written across it within a hawk — one that resembles a tattoo the Foo Fighters’ drummer had on his arm. The special design was previously seen during the RHCP’s New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival performance in April.

RHCP released its 12th studio album, Unlimited Love, in April. It was the band’s first project since guitarist John Frusciante rejoined in 2019. In July, the act announced its 13th album would also arrive this year. Titled Return of the Dream Canteen, the album will be produced by Rick Rubin and arrive Oct. 14.

Also upcoming, Hawkins will be honored with a pair of tribute concerts in September presented by the Foo Fighters and the Hawkins family. The first will be held in London at the Wembley Stadium on Sept. 3, and the second in Los Angeles at the Kia Forum on Sept. 27.

The Global Icon Award debuted at the VMAs in 2021 and was awarded to the Foo Fighters.