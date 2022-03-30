Who Should Win Record of the Year at the 2022 Grammys? Vote!

The 64th annual Grammy Awards are nearly upon us, and the race for record of the year is officially heating up. As one of the illustrious Big Four categories in the awards show’s general field, Grammy voters nominated a crowded field of diverse tracks spanning pop, R&B, Americana and more that signify some of the year’s best studio recordings and the artists, producers and engineers who created them.

And now, Billboard wants to know who you think should take home record of the year! Jon Batiste leads the pack this year with 11 nominations overall. But does his album cut “Freedom” off 2021’s We Are have your vote? Or will Billie Eilish complete a history-making hat trick after winning the award the last two years?

ABBA‘s nod in the category for “I Still Have Faith in You,” their first new release in 40 years, somehow marked the Swedish pop pioneers’ first-ever Grammy nomination. But it is your favorite to win?

Maybe you prefer one of the bigger streaming hits of the year, such as Justin Bieber‘s “Peaches,” Lil Nas X‘s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” or the runaway smash that was Olivia Rodrigo‘s “Drivers License.”

There’s also Doja Cat‘s “Kiss Me More” with a sensual guest assist from SZA; Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga‘s classic “I Get a Kick Out of You”; and Brandi Carlile‘s heartfelt and apologetic “Right on Time” to consider. Or would you rather leave the door open for Silk Sonic‘s debut No. 1 hit to take home the prize?

No matter who you’re rooting for, vote in Billboard’s poll below before music’s biggest stars descend on the MGM Garden Grand Arena in Las Vegas Sunday (April 3) for the ceremony.