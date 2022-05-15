Rauw Alejandro Delivers an Energetic Medley Topped With ‘Todo De Ti’ At the 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Rauw Alejandro performs at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15th, 2022 in Las Vega.

For his Billboard Music Awards debut, Rauw Alejandro arrived on the white carpet wearing black slacks, a blazer, a crop top, and silver chains, while also flaunting his new blond hair. “My first time at the @BBMAs,” he captioned a carousel of photos on his Instagram.

Explore Explore Rauw Alejandro See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

At the 2022 ceremony, held live on Sunday (May 15) from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, the Puerto Rican artist took center stage to perform three of his current hits: “Curame,” “Museo,” and “Todo de Ti.”

After host and executive producer Diddy formally presented on stage alongside the entrepreneur’s butler Frank — who also happens to be a big fan of the Puerto Rican artist — Rauw appeared on stage wearing an all-white outfit while he sat on a large, lighted tree branch, and kicked off the medley with the mid-tempo urban track “Cúrame.” He then performed a snippet of “Museo” and wrapped up with his funky banger “Todo De Ti,” which earned him his first Billboard Hot 100 entry in 2021.

In true Rauw fashion, his killer dance moves were the center of attention and had the crowd — including his fellow colleague Becky G — on its feet.

Alejandro was a four-time nominee at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, where he was nominated for top Latin artist, top Latin male artist, top Latin album for Vice Versa, and top Latin song for “Todo de Ti.”

Prior to the awards, Rauw was part of the inaugural 2022 Billboard MusicCon, where he talked about the early days of his career, using his dancing skills to stand out, upcoming new music with girlfriend Rosalía, and where he sees himself in the future.

The Billboard Music Awards are produced by MRC Live & Alternative, a division of MRC. MRC and Penske Media are co-parent companies of Billboard.