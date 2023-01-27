Randy Rainbow to Co-Host Premiere Ceremony Preceding 2023 Grammy Awards

Funnyman Randy Rainbow is set to co-host the Premiere Ceremony prior to the 2023 Grammy Awards, where the vast majority of the 91 Grammy Awards are presented.

The Premiere Ceremony will return to the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, which is adjacent to Crypto.com Arena, where the Grammy telecast will return. The Premiere Ceremony will stream live on Sunday, Feb. 5 at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT on the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel and on live.Grammy.com.

Rainbow received his first Grammy nomination this year for A Little Brains, A Little Talent, which is competing for best comedy album. Fans of his wickedly funny song parodies know that he actually has a lot of both.

The opening number will feature a performance by Blind Boys of Alabama, La Marisoul from La Santa Cecilia and additional performers. Other artists scheduled to perform include current nominees Arooj Aftab, Madison Cunningham, Samara Joy, Anoushka Shankar and Carlos Vives. Joy is a surprise best new artist nominee this year. Aftab was nominated in that category last year.

Presenters include current nominees DOMi & JD BECK (another surprise best new artist nominee this year), Babyface (who received a trustees award from the Recording Academy in 2021), Myles Frost, Arturo O’Farrill and Malcolm-Jamal Warner, as well as five-time Grammy winner Jimmy Jam, a former chair of the board of trustees of the Recording Academy.

Additional talent and Rainbow’s co-host will be announced in coming days.

Tammy Hurt, chair of the Recording Academy’s board of trustees, will provide opening remarks.

This year’s Premiere Ceremony is produced by Chantel Sausedo, a veteran of Grammy Awards telecasts, along with three top Recording Academy executives — Branden Chapman, chief operating officer; Ruby Marchand, chief awards & industry officer; and Rex Supa, vice president, production and event operations. Greg Fera is executive producer and Cheche Alara is music producer and musical director.

Hosts of recent Premiere Ceremonies have included Margaret Cho, Shaggy, Jhene Aiko and LeVar Burton.

City National Bank has signed on as the first-ever presenting sponsor of the Premiere Ceremony.

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards will be broadcast live on CBS and stream live and on-demand on Paramount+ at 8-11:30 p.m. ET / 5-8:30 p.m. PT.

On Grammy Sunday, fans can access exclusive behind-the-scenes content, including performances, acceptance speeches, interviews from the Grammy Live red-carpet special, and more via the Recording Academy’s digital experience on live.GRAMMY.com.