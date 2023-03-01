×
Quinta Brunson’s 2023 Billboard Women in Music Monologue Interrupted by Fans’ Excited Screams

"Guys, I have to finish the opening part," the Abbott Elementary star joked with the audience.

Quinta Brunson
Quinta Brunson at Billboard Women In Music held at YouTube Theater on March 1, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk/PMC

Quinta Brunson kicked off the 2023 Billboard Women in Music ceremony at Los Angeles’ YouTube Theater in Hollywood Park with opening remarks honoring the night’s honorees — for whom fans in the audience cheered so loud, the Abbott Elementary star had to stop a couple times.

“Did you see a mouse?” Brunson joked after hearing a fan shriek loudly. “No, she’s that excited for TWICE, yes! Love it.”

“Guys, I have to finish the opening part,” she added when excited screams erupted again as Visionary Award honoree Lana Del Rey entered the room.

Brunson also took a more serious moment to acknowledge why events such as Billboard’s Women in Music are so important at a time when women are still facing social and economic injustices all around the world. “Even as we come together in joy and celebration in this room, there are still a lot of challenges that we face,” she said. “The overturning of Roe v. Wade, heightened threats to LGBTQ equality, young women in Iran fighting for the right to be treated as equals. It’s vital that women work together to advance our position in society.”

The Emmy winner’s opening speech kicks off a night of celebration for some of this year’s most impactful female players in the music industry, featuring performances from Chartbreaker honoree Kim Petras, Rising Star honoree Doechii, Rulebreaker honoree Lainey Wilson and more. Lana Del Rey will accept the Visionary Award, and SZA will be crowned Woman of the Year.

Becky G will also be celebrated with the Impact Award, Ivy Queen with the Icon Award, Latto with the Powerhouse Award, Rosalía with the Producer of the Year Award and TWICE with the Breakthrough Award. The evening will also feature a lineup of all-star presenters, including Olivia Rodrigo, Dove Cameron, Sabrina Carpenter, Chloe Bailey, Coi Leray and Wondagurl.

