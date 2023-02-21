Queen Latifah to Host 2023 NAACP Image Awards

Queen Latifah will host the 2023 NAACP Image Awards, which is set to air live on Saturday, Feb. 25, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET. The show will also simulcast across Paramount Global networks including BET HER, CBS, CMT, Comedy Central, LOGO, MTV, MTV2, Paramount Network, POP TV, Smithsonian, TV Land and VH1.

“It’s an honor to host the 54th NAACP Image Awards, especially in the year we are celebrating 50 years of hip-hop,” Queen Latifah said in a statement. “This is a night to celebrate Black excellence and Black contribution to our industry and beyond. Celebrating one another, lifting each other up and you know we’ll have fun doing it!”

Latifah is the first woman to serve as solo host of the NAACP Image Awards since Diana Ross in 2000. Anthony Anderson, who starred in ABC’s Black-ish alongside Ross’ daughter, Tracee Ellis Ross, hosted the show the last nine years.

Latifah, a Grammy and Primetime Emmy winner, hosted the Grammy Awards telecast in 2005.

“Queen Latifah is one of our generation’s most influential and iconic voices,” Connie Orlando, EVP specials, music programming and music strategy at BET, said in a statement. “We are excited to collaborate with the groundbreaking megastar as she hosts the 54th NAACP Image Awards.”

Presenters on the show include Brian White, Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Damson Idris, Taye Diggs, Harold Perrineau, Issa Rae, Janelle Monáe, Janelle James, Jonathan Majors, Kerry Washington, Letitia Wright, Morris Chestnut, Ms. Pat, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Terrence Howard, Tracee Ellis Ross and Zendaya, as well as NAACP president Derrick Johnson and NAACP chairman Leon W. Russell.

The Activist of the Year Award will be presented to Dr. Derrick Lee Foward, president of the Dayton unit of the NAACP and a vice president of the Ohio NAACP.

Previously announced 54th NAACP Image Awards honorees include U.S. Congressman Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.) who will receive the Chairman’s Award. Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump will receive the Social Justice Impact Award. Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwyane Wade will receive the President’s Award.

NAACP is recognizing winners in non-televised categories virtually Feb. 20-23 on naacpimageawards.net and at an awards dinner on Feb. 24.

Actress Bresha Webb will host the awards dinner. Presenters include Coco Jones, Dominique Thorne, Tichina Arnold, Amber Riley, Paula Newsome, April Ryan, Skai Jackson, Alaya “That Girl Lay Lay” High, Angie Martinez, Niecy Nash-Betts, Tobe Nwigwe, Tye Tribbett, Armani White, Wendell Pierce, Harlem cast members Meagan Good, Tyler Lepley, Jerrie Johnson, and Shoniqua Shandai and writer/director Tracy Oliver.

For more on the 54th NAACP Image Awards, visit BET.com.