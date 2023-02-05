Quavo & Maverick City Music Deliver a Gripping Tribute to Takeoff at the 2023 Grammys

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 5) served as Quavo’s first TV performance since the death of his Migos bandmate and nephew, Takeoff.

Following Kacey Musgraves’s heartfelt tribute to Loretta Lynn for the ceremony’s “In Memoriam” segment, Quavo and renowned gospel group Maverick City Music delivered a gripping rendition of his record “Without You.” Released in January, “Without You” highlights Quavo and Takeoff’s tight-knit relationship.

“I wish I had a time machine/ Just so you take a ride with me/ I miss just how you smile at me/ Unc & Phew until infinity,” sang Quavo. Maverick City Music matched Quavo’s somber tone with their resiliency as they anchored the ATL star, who performed sitting on a stool.

Soon, singers from the choir emerged and performed Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth’s “See You Again.” Quavo — who wore an all-black outfit and a mask covering half his face — grabbed Takeoff’s chain and held it triumphantly in the air as the singers crescendoed.

Shortly after Takeoff’s death in November, Quavo posted a heartfelt message on his Instagram page. “It’s so hard to tell you Ima miss you because you always with me and we did everything together. Since we were kids you been by my side lookin up at me, them eyes waiting on me to make the next move.. then you followed up right behind me,” he wrote at the time. “You always made sure I did it first so you can do it right with me. You never competed with me, we were always on the same team.”

Along with Takeoff and Loretta Lynn being honored, Sheryl Crow, Bonnie Raitt and Mick Fleetwood paid respect to Christine McVie with “Songbird.”