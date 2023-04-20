Post Malone Bags RIAA Records, Sets ‘The Diamond Collection’

Posty delivers once again, this time setting a swag of RIAA records and announcing a new greatest hits compilation.

With three newly certified records, Post Malone establishes a new mark for the most RIAA Diamond-certified singles from any artist, with eight.

According to a statement issued today (April 20) from Universal Music Group, a member of RIAA, “Circles,” “Better Now,” and “I Fall Apart” cross the diamond threshold, which is awarded to those tracks which have accumulated 10 million certified units.

Malone busts the previous record owned by Bruno Mars, with six. Also, the rapper and singer is tied for the highest platinum-certified single of all-time with “Sunflower,” featuring Swae Lee, which hits 17-times platinum.

The inaugural Diamond milestone was awarded for Elton John’s “Something About The Way You Look Tonight / Candle In The Wind 1997″ and, to date, remains a relatively rare accomplishment. In February of this year, Halsey’s “Without Me” was recognized as the 100th single to receive Diamond status.

Meanwhile, to celebrate his latest feats, Malone and Republic Records sets The Diamond Collection, a hits compilation carrying all his Diamond-certified singles, plus his latest release, the pop-leaning “Chemical.”

“Chemical,” the first track from Malone’s forthcoming fifth studio album, is set to debut just outside the U.K. top 10, at No. 11, based on midweek data published by the Official Charts Company.

“It’s so hard,” Post previously told Billboard of his musical journey in his February 2022 cover story. “You lose a lot of the artist nowadays because a lot of people have so many genius ideas, but you lose a lot of that through everything that might happen with the business side — and you lose a little bit of yourself. Every time you change your art and your way of thinking for someone else’s, that takes a little piece of yourself off every time. I feel like I’m trying to rebuild.”

Posty’s fourth and most recent studio album Twelve Carat Toothache, arrived in 2022 and bowed at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. His previous collections Hollywood’s Bleeding (from 2019) and Beerbongs & Bentleys (2018) both went to No. 1 on the all-genres chart.

Spanning nine tracks, The Diamond Collection is slated to drop April 21.

See the tracklist below.

The Diamond Collection Tracklisting:

1. White Iverson

2. Congratulations (feat. Quavo)

3. I Fall Apart

4. Rockstar (feat. 21 Savage)

5. Psycho (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)

6. Better Now

7. Sunflower (with Swae Lee)

8. Circles

9. Chemical



