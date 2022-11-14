P!nk to Pay Tribute to Olivia Newton-John on 2022 American Music Awards

Tributes to Olivia Newton-John and Lionel Richie will provide highlights of the 2022 American Music Awards, which will air live from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 20.

P!NK will perform a Newton-John classic in tribute to the singer, who died in August after a long battle with breast cancer. Newton-John was a 10-time AMA winner. She won favorite female artist — pop/rock four times, a record that was unmatched in the show’s first 20 years. Newton-John also co-hosted the 1976 show with Glen Campbell and Aretha Franklin. P!NK will have two performance slots on this year’s show. She was already set to perform her new single “Never Gonna Not Dance Again.”

Stevie Wonder will be joined by Charlie Puth and Ari Lennox for a medley of Richie’s hits in tribute to the enduring star who is this year’s Icon Award recipient. This will be the 18th AMA for Richie, who was the first solo host of the AMAs. He did the honors in 1984 and 1985.

Anitta, David Guetta and Bebe Rexha, Dove Cameron, Lil Baby and GloRilla were also added to the bill. They join previously announced performers Carrie Underwood, Imagine Dragons, JID, Yola, and house DJ D-Nice.

Hosted by Wayne Brady, the 2022 American Music Awards is the 50th AMA show. In honor of this milestone, artists will have the chance to speak to their musical inspirations throughout the evening.

AMA winner Guetta and two-time nominee Rexha will make their U.S. television performance debut of their global hit “I’m Good (Blue).” The song has climbed as high as No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100 — but that may not be its peak. The pair performed the song to open the MTV EMA Awards on Sunday Nov. 13.

Cameron, a best new artist nominee, will hit the AMAs stage for the first time to perform “Boyfriend,” which reached No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100 in June.

Anitta will perform “Envolver” (which reached No. 70 on the Hot 100 in April) and “Lobby.” This will mark the first AMAs performance for Anitta, a favorite female Latin artist nominee this year.

Lil Baby will perform a medley of his hits “In a Minute” (which reached No. 14 on the Hot 100 in April) and “California Breeze” (which reached No. 4 last month). The rapper’s album It’s Only Me reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 last month. Lil Baby is nominated for favorite male hip-hop artist.

GloRilla will take the AMAs stage for the first time. The rapper’s performance will mark her first since the release of her EP, Anyways, Life’s Great…, on Nov. 11. GloRilla is nominated for favorite female hip-hop artist.

The 2022 American Music Awards winners are voted entirely by fans. Nominees are based on key fan interactions — as reflected on the Billboard charts — including streaming, album and song sales, radio airplay, and tour grosses. These measurements are tracked by Billboard and its data partner Luminate, and cover the eligibility period of Sept. 24, 2021, through Sept. 22, 2022.

As the world’s largest fan-voted awards show, the AMAs will air globally across a footprint of linear and digital platforms in more than 120 countries and territories.

Fan voting is now open via VoteAMAs.com and Twitter in all award categories.

Last year’s AMAs was the most social telecast of 2021 with 46.5 million interactions, according to the show.

The 2022 American Music Awards will air on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and will stream the following day on Hulu. The show is produced by dick clark productions and Jesse Collins Entertainment. Jesse Collins is showrunner and executive producer. Dionne Harmon, Jeannae Rouzan-Clay, and Larry Klein are also executive producers.

Tickets are now on sale now at www.axs.com.