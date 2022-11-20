P!nk Skates Into the 2022 AMAs With Roller Disco ‘Never Gonna Not Dance Again’

If roller disco is well and truly dead, then consider P!nk its pallbearer — the pop superstar opened up the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday (Nov. 20) with a high-energy tribute to the beloved pastime.

Opening up her performance with a pre-taped segment from the streets of Los Angeles, P!nk — clad in pastel-colored bolero jacket and light-up pink roller skates — asked a construction worker, “Do you think the world is ending?” Not getting a definitive answer (“I think it’s slipping on its axis,” he insisted), she instead resolved to dance to her new single “Never Gonna Not Dance Again,” a disco-infused pop jam dedicated solely to having a good time in the midst of less-than-great circumstances.

Soon enough, the star found herself skating through the crowd of the Microsoft Theater, which she temporarily transformed into “P!nk’s Rink.” Complete with rainbow-colored neon lights, and a bevy of half-pipe-riding backup dancers, the star brought the crowd to its feet before concluding her number with a conga line on wheels.

P!nk was just the first of what would be a slew of performers at Sunday night’s show; hosted by Wayne Brady, the event was set to feature high-profile performances from Anitta, Ari Lennox, Bebe Rexha, Charlie Puth, Dove Cameron and many more.

Bad Bunny led all artists at Sunday night’s show with a whopping eight nominations. Other superstars, including Beyoncé, Drake, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Adele, The Weeknd and Future, closely followed behind. Keep up to date on who took home which awards here.