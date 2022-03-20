‘CODA’ & Docs About The Beatles & Tom Petty Win 2022 PGA Awards (Full Winners List)

(L-R): Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Ringo Starr and John Lennon in THE BEATLES: GET BACK.

CODA, Encanto, Summer of Soul and documentaries about The Beatles and Tom Petty won at the 33rd Annual Producers Guild Awards, which were held on Saturday (March 19) at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

The Producers Guild Awards are often a bellwether for the Oscars. Since its inception, the PGA has correctly predicted 22 of the 32 winners of the Academy Award for best picture. In the last five years, they have agreed three times (The Shape of Water, Green Book and Nomadland), and disagreed twice. Five years ago, La La Land won the PGA Award, but Moonlight (eventually) won the Oscar. Two years ago, 1917 won the PGA Award, but Parasite won the Oscar.

The two surviving members of The Beatles — Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr — and the widows of the two deceased members — Yoko Ono Lennon and Olivia Harrison — shared in the award for outstanding producer of non-fiction television, The Beatles: Get Back (Season 1).

Summer Of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) won for outstanding producer of documentary motion pictures, but Questlove was not honored. He directed the acclaimed film, but PGA Awards are just for the producers.

The event also recognized influential film producers and entertainment icons with special honors including George Lucas and Kathleen Kennedy with the Milestone Award; Rita Moreno with the Stanley Kramer Award; Mary Parent with the David O. Selznick Achievement Award in Theatrical Motion Pictures; Greg Berlanti with the Norman Lear Achievement Award in Television; and Issa Rae with the Visionary Award. Dan Lin was also announced as the first-ever recipient of the Vance Van Petten Entrepreneurial Spirit Award.

Here’s the complete winners list for the 33rd Annual Producers Guild Awards:

Darryl F. Zanuck award for outstanding producer of theatrical motion pictures: CODA; producers: Philippe Rousselet, p.g.a., Fabrice Gianfermi, p.g.a., Patrick Wachsberger, p.g.a.

Award for outstanding producer of animated theatrical motion pictures: Encanto; producers: Yvett Merino, p.g.a., Clark Spencer, p.g.a.

Award for outstanding producer of documentary motion pictures: Summer Of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised); producers: Joseph Patel, p.g.a., David Dinerstein, p.g.a., Robert Fyvolent, p.g.a.

Award for outstanding producer of non-fiction television: The Beatles: Get Back (Season 1); producers: Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Yoko Ono Lennon, Olivia Harrison, Peter Jackson, Clare Olssen, Jonathan Clyde, Jeff Jones, Ken Kamins

Award for outstanding producer of televised or streamed motion pictures: Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free: The Making of Wildflowers; producer: Peter Afterman

Award for outstanding producer of live entertainment, variety, sketch, standup & talk television: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Season 8); producers: John Oliver, Tim Carvell, Liz Stanton, Jeremy Tchaban, Christopher Werner, Laura L. Griffin, Kate Mullaney, Catherine Owens, Matt Passet, Marian Wang, Charles Wilson

Award for outstanding producer of game & competition television: RuPaul’s Drag Race (Season 13); producers: Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, RuPaul Charles, Mandy Salangsang, Steven Corfe, Michele Mills, Zoe Jackson, John Polly, Lisa Steele, Camilo Valdes, Thairin Smothers, Alicia Gargaro-Magana, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews, Michelle Visage

Norman Felton award for outstanding producer of episodic television — drama: Succession (Season 3); producers: Jesse Armstrong, Adam McKay, Will Ferrell, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Mark Mylod, Jane Tranter, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy, Georgia Pritchett, Ted Cohen, Susan Soon He Stanton, Francesca Gardiner, Dara Schnapper, Gabrielle Mahon

Danny Thomas award for outstanding producer of episodic television — comedy: Ted Lasso (Season 2); producers: Bill Lawrence, Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Jeff Ingold, Bill Wrubel, Jane Becker, Jamie Lee, Liza Katzer, Kip Kroeger, Declan Lowney, Leann Bowen, Ashley Nicole Black

David L. Wolper award for outstanding producer of limited or anthology series television: Mare of Easttown; producers: Paul Lee, Mark Roybal, Craig Zobel, Kate Winslet, Brad Ingelsby, Ron Schmidt, Karen Wacker

The categories below were previously announced at the PGA Awards East Coast nominees celebration on March 14.

2022 innovation award: For All Mankind: Time Capsule (Apple)

The award for outstanding short-form program: Carpool Karaoke: The Series (Season 4)

The award for outstanding sports program: 100 Foot Wave (Season 1)

The award for outstanding children’s program: Muppets Haunted Mansion (Special)