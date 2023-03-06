Here Are All the Performers & Presenters for the 2023 Juno Awards

Avril Lavigne, Lauren Spencer-Smith and Jessie Reyez are among the presenters set for the 2023 Juno Awards, which will air Monday, March 13. Reyez will also perform on the show, as will Nickelback, Tate McRae, Tenille Townes and more.

Lavigne, a nine-time Juno winner, is nominated for five more awards this year. Spencer-Smith is a three-time nominee.

This year’s show, hosted for the second year in a row by actor Simu Liu, will broadcast live from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

The 2023 Junos will follow the Grammys’ lead and include a spotlight on the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. Kardinal Offishall, who had a top five hit on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2008 with “Dangerous” (featuring Akon), will co-host the celebration with Haviah Mighty, who last year became the first woman to win the Juno Award for rap album/EP of the year.

Performers in the hip-hop segment include four-time Juno winner Choclair, two-time Juno winner Maestro Fresh Wes, 2021 Juno winner TOBi, Toronto rap duo Dream Warriors and hip hop pioneer Michie Mee, with veteran entertainer DJ Mel Boogie spinning. The track was produced by recording artist Rich Kidd.

“The history of hip hop around the world is incredibly rich, with so many distinct voices contributing to the narrative,” Offishall said in a statement. “It’s an honour to be able to help tell this story through a distinctly Canadian lens and celebrate this important cultural milestone at The 2023 Juno Awards.”

Offishall, a four-time Juno winner and Global A&R at Def Jam Records, wrote and produced the segment with writer and actress Jemeni, with involvement from ADVANCE, Canada’s Black Music Business Collective and the Juno Rap Music Advisory Committee.

Actor Ryan Reynolds will make a virtual appearance to honor Nickelback for their contributions to Canadian music. The band is being inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. Connor McDavid, NHL All-Star and Edmonton Oilers’ captain, will be on hand to honor the band in-person. Nickelback will perform a medley of their hits.

The show will air on Monday, March 13 at 6 PM MT/8 PM ET on CBC TV, CBC Radio One and CBC Music. The show will also stream live on CBC Gem, CBC Listen, globally at CBCMusic.ca/junos, and on CBC Music’s Facebook, Twitter and Youtube pages.

Tickets for the 2023 Juno Awards start at $49 and are available for purchase at www.ticketmaster.ca/junos, by phone and in-person at the Rogers Place box office.

For more information, visit CBCMusic.ca/junos.

Here are all the performers and presenters for the 2023 Juno Awards:

Performers

Alexisonfire

AP Dhillon

Banx & Ranx with Preston Pablo and Rêve

Jessie Reyez

Nickelback

Northern Cree with Aysanabee

Tate McRae

Tenille Townes

50th anniversary of hip-hop segment: Choclair, DJ Mel Boogie, Dream Warriors, Haviah Mighty, Kardinal Offishall, Maestro Fresh Wes, Michie Mee, TOBi.

Presenters

Avril Lavigne

Lauren Spencer-Smith

Andrew Phung

Jessie Reyez

KallMeKris

Pablo Rodriguez

Pierre Kwenders

Tyler Shaw

Nickelback lifetime achievement award segment: Ryan Reynolds, Connor McDavid