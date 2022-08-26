Here Are All the Performers & Presenters for 2022 MTV Video Music Awards

MTV announced on Friday (Aug. 26) that Avril Lavigne, DJ Khaled, Latto, Bebe Rexha and Becky G, among others, will present awards at the 2022 MTV Music Awards. The show is set to air live from Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

The network also announced that Conan Gray, Flo Milli, JID and Lauren Spencer-Smith will perform on the Extended Play Stage.

Nicki Minaj, LL Cool J and Jack Harlow are set to “anchor” the show. In addition, Minaj will receive the Video Vanguard Award. Red Hot Chili Peppers will receive the night’s other top honorary award, the Global Icon Award. Both of these acts are set to perform live on the show.

Bad Bunny will perform live from his tour stop at Yankee Stadium.

Two collaborative performances are set – Eminem and Snoop Dogg will performing their new single “From the D2 the LBC.” Marshmello x Khalid will perform their single “Numb.”

Doja Cat, Harlow and Harry Styles are this year’s top nominees, with eight nods each. They are followed by Drake, Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X (seven nods each); Billie Eilish (six nods); and BTS, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Future, Lizzo, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd (five nods each). The full list is here. Voting for best new artist remains active into show.

Harlow is the only video of the year nominee who is set to perform on the show. He is nominated for video of the year for “Industry Baby,” a collab with Lil Nas X (which they performed on last year’s show). This year’s other video of the year nominees are Doja’s “Woman,” Drake featuring Future and Young Thug’s “Way 2 Sexy,” Sheeran’s “Shivers,” Styles’ “As It Was,” Olivia Rodrigo’s “Brutal” and Swift’s All Too Well: The Short Film.

The show will air on MTV with simulcasts on The CW Network, BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TVLand and VH1. The show will also be available to stream via MTV.com with a cable login.

The VMA Stan Cam returns as a real-time second-screen experience on Twitter. Fans can follow @VMAs during the broadcast to tell Stan Cam what they want to see, share #VMAStanMail messages with talent and more.

Dove Cameron, Saucy Santana and Yung Gravy are set to perform during the 90-minute pre-show which will be hosted by Nessa and Kevan Kenney. Tate McRae will serve as special celebrity correspondent. DJ Murda Beatz will be the Kraft Singles House DJ. The pre-show airs 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV and CMT, MTV2, Logo & VH1.

Bruce Gillmer and Den of Thieves co-founder Jesse Ignjatovic are executive producers of the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards; Barb Bialkowski is co-executive producer. Alicia Portugal and Jackie Barba serve as executives in charge of production. Wendy Plaut is executive in charge of celebrity talent. Lisa Lauricella is music talent executive.

Here are all the performers and presenters set for the show, with the songs they are expected to perform, where known.

Performers (Pre-Show)

Dove Cameron

Saucy Santana, “Booty”

Yung Gravy

Performers (Extended Play Stage)

Conan Gray

Flo Milli

JID

Lauren Spencer-Smith

Performers (Main Telecast)

Anitta, “Envolver”

Bad Bunny (live from Yankee Stadium).

J Balvin, “Nivel de Perreo”

Lizzo, “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)”

BLACKPINK, “Pink Venom”

Kane Brown, “Grand” (from the Toyota Stage)

Eminem and Snoop Dogg, “From the D2 the LBC”

Jack Harlow

Måneskin, “Supermodel”

Marshmello x Khalid, “Numb”

Nicki Minaj, medley

Panic! At The Disco, “Middle of a Breakup”

Red Hot Chili Peppers, medley

Presenters

Ashley Graham

Avril Lavigne

Bebe Rexha

Becky G

Billy Eichner

Cheech & Chong (Cheech Marin + Tommy Chong)

Chlöe Bailey

Dixie D’Amelio

DJ Khaled

Dove Cameron

Joel Madden

Latto

Lili Reinhart

Offset