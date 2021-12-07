If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The 2021 People’s Choice Awards, hosted by Kenan Thompson, are taking over Los Angeles on Tuesday (Dec. 7) to celebrate the best in TV, movies and music over the past year.

Awards will be presented in 40 categories. Four stars will also receive special awards: Halle Berry (the people’s icon), Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (the people’s champion), Kim Kardashian West (the fashion icon) and Christina Aguilera (the music icon).

H.E.R. will also take the stage at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards to perform a tribute to the life and legacy of Marvin Gaye. This year marks the 50th anniversary of his beloved album What’s Going On.

See below for everything you need to know about tuning in to this year’s People’s Choice Awards.

When Are the 2021 People’s Choice Awards? Air Time, Channel, Date

The 2021 People’s Choice Awards will air simultaneously on NBC and E! on Tuesday (Dec. 7) at 9 p.m. ET from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

If you have cable (or a digital TV antenna like this one from Amazon), you can watch the People’s Choice Awards on TV through your local NBC affiliate.

How to Watch the 2021 People’s Choice Awards Online

For those who cut the cord, the 2021 People’s Choice Awards can be viewed online, as NBC can be streamed using SlingTV, fuboTV, or Hulu + Live TV. All of these services offer free trials, which will allow you to watch the People’s Choice Awards for free online without cable.

Who Is Performing at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards?

Christina Aguilera, H.E.R. and Blake Shelton are set to perform at the People’s Choice Awards.

Among the star-studded presenters are Becky G, Cardi B, Chase Stokes, Eliza Coupe, Ginnifer Goodwin, Jack Quaid, Jojo Siwa, Laverne Cox, Leslie Jones, Lil Rel Howery, Lili Reinhart, Maggie Q, Mike Epps, Paris Jackson, Sydney Sweeney, Tracee Ellis Ross and Wanda Sykes.