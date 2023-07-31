In 1991, MTV Gave Pee-Wee Herman a Perfect Comeback Moment at the Video Music Awards

In 1991, the MTV Video Music Awards exhibited both showmanship and class when they allowed Paul Reubens to begin his comeback on their stage. Reubens, who died on Sunday (July 30) at age 70, made the most of the opportunity.

Reubens, creator of the beloved Pee-wee Herman character, had been arrested in Sarasota, Fla. in July 1991 for masturbating in an adult theater. Even years before the Internet and TMZ, this was very big news – not important, to be sure, but deeply embarrassing and career-imperiling, especially for someone who had a big following among kids.

Such artists as Cyndi Lauper and Big Top Pee-wee director Randal Kleiser spoke out in Reubens’ support, but far more celebs were quiet, while comics and late-night talk show hosts, including Arsenio Hall, who hosted the VMAs for the fourth year in a row, had a field day at Reubens’ expense.

The MTV Video Music Awards, then at the peak of their influence, came to Reubens’ support. At the top of the Sept. 5, 1991 show, the announcer said “MTV is proud to introduce someone who has been a friend for a long time.” Reubens, in his Pee-wee costume, then walked on stage to a very warm response from the audience, which stood and chanted his name.

Reubens had a great line ready: “Heard any good jokes lately?,” followed by “So funny I forgot to laugh.” Reubens, who had probably spent the previous six weeks wondering if he still had a career, seemed genuinely moved by the audience response and said, “Thank you very much. That really means a lot to me,” before suggesting that he had something to say.

“I just one have thing that I’d like to say to all of you out there and to everyone in the nation – and that is, Welcome to the 1991 MTV Video Music Awards.”

MTV had created a perfect television moment – it wasn’t overdone or overwritten. MTV had made a statement, but the network also trusted the audience to get the statement without beating them over the head with it.

With the 2023 Video Music Awards set for Sept. 12, the network can only hope that they handle unforeseen developments with as much class and grace as the producers did that year. (Joel Gallen produced the 1991 show. Doug Herzog, Judy McGrath and Gregory Sills were executive producers.)

R.E.M. were the big winners on the 1991 show, with six awards, including video of the year for “Losing My Religion.” That top award was presented by George Michael and Cindy Crawford. Michael would experience his own embarrassing arrest for lewdness in April 1998. Again, MTV helped right the ship by airing his laugh-it-off video “Outside,” which was released six months later.