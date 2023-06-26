Patti LaBelle Says She Did Her ‘Best’ After Forgetting Lyrics During 2023 BET Performance

Patti LaBelle showed the world what a pro she is when she powered through her tribute to Tina Turner Sunday (June 25) during the 2023 BET Awards, despite forgetting some of the lyrics to the late artist’s hit “The Best” while she was on stage. After the set, LaBelle shared with Entertainment Tonight that she gave the performance her all.

“It meant no matter what voice I’m in — I’m hoarse, I have a cold — but whatever, I had to, I was giving it up for Tina Turner, ’cause she’s simply the best,” the Grammy winner told ET of how important it was for her to honor her friend, who died in May at age 83. “So you heard a little tweak every now and then out there, but I love her, and I did my best.”

The “tweaks” the Grammy winner is referring to are the two moments when she forgot the lyrics, and ad-libbed instead. Just ahead of the first chorus, LaBelle started humming before admitting, “I’m trying my best, y’all.” Then without missing a beat, she launched into the chorus.

The second time, the celebrated singer told the live audience at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles — while singing her words completely in tune to the song — “I get … whatever. I can’t see the words I don’t know!”

A BET spokesperson later told The Hollywood Reporter that the singer’s view of the teleprompter was blocked during her tribute performance for Turner. “Due to the crowd’s enthusiasm, the teleprompter was obstructed, obscuring Ms. LaBelle’s view of the lyrics,” the rep explained. “Nonetheless, we couldn’t be more grateful to Ms. LaBelle for lending her incredible talent to this moment.”

LaBelle opened up about her performance with Good Morning America on Monday (June 26) as well, saying she was “proud” to have paid tribute to Turner on the 2023 BET Awards show. “I was so blessed to be asked to honor Tina Turner because that was my friend from back in the day. Such a wonderful woman who’s done everything — and so many people admire her,” she told ABC’s long-running morning show. “And when I did it last night, I was proud, honey! I felt really great. … I’m just in awe of Tina Turner.”

Another artist who received a tribute during the ceremony Sunday night was Takeoff. Offset and Quavo of Migos delivered a surprise set to honor their fallen bandmate in their first performance together since the 28-year-old rapper was fatally shot last November. “Do it for Take!” the two shouted as the screen transformed from a rocket to an image of the late artist.

Watch a clip from LaBelle’s GMA interview below: