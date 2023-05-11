Paris Is Chosen as Host City for 2023 MTV EMAs

The MTV EMAs will be held in Paris for the first time since 1995. The show will be broadcast live on MTV globally on Sunday, Nov. 5.

The last time the show was held in France, French President Emmanuel Macron was just 17. That 1995 show took place at the Le Zénith in Paris and was hosted by fashion designer Jean-Paul Gaultier.

“The MTV EMAs is one of the biggest nights in music globally, and this year we’ll continue its legacy of delivering iconic performances and recognizing music’s brightest stars,” Bruce Gillmer, president of music, music talent, programming & events, Paramount, and chief content officer, music, Paramount+, said in a statement. “Paris is a culture-rich city celebrated across the world for its incredible music, art and fashion, and at this year’s show we’ll unite massive talent from a local and global level reaching fans everywhere for a supercharged, music experience that only MTV can provide.”

Gillmer and Richard Godfrey are executive producers for the 2023 MTV EMAs. Debbie Phillips is producer.

Last year’s show was held at the PSD Bank Dome in Düsseldorf, Germany. Rita Ora and Oscar-winning filmmaker Taika Waititi served as co-hosts. Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” won best song. Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well: The Short Film” took best video.

The show has moved among 23 European cities since its inaugural broadcast in 1994. London is the only city to have hosted the show three times. Paris joins Berlin, Rotterdam, Milan and Frankfurt as cities that have hosted the show twice.

Host, venue and program details for this year’s show will be shared at a later date.