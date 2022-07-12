Who Should Win the Emmy for Outstanding Original Music & Lyrics? Vote!

The Emmy Awards unveiled the 2022 list of nominations on Tuesday (July 12), highlighting the achievements dozens of television shows have made in direction, cinematography, casting, music and more.

The 2022 ceremony features a total of seven categories that honor music: outstanding music composition for a series, outstanding music composition for a series, outstanding music composition for a series, outstanding musical direction, original music supervision, outstanding original main title theme music and outstanding original music and lyrics.

Explore Explore Zendaya See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The competition in the outstanding original music and lyrics category this year is stiff — Euphoria nabbed a total of two nominations for outstanding original music and lyrics for “Elliot’s Song” and “I’m Tired” (the show earned a third music nom in original music supervision); The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (“Maybe Monica”), Schmigadoon! (“Corn Puddin'”) and This Is Us (“The Forever Now”) rounded out the outstanding original music and lyrics category.

Shortly after the nominations dropped, Zendaya took to Instagram to express her gratitude for the recognition.

She wrote, “Thanks to everyone who connected with our show, it is an honor to share it with you. “Thank you @samlev for everything you do, this show is what it is because of your heart, and thank you to @labrinth @marcellrev @hbo @a24 for being the best creative collaborators. Lastly thank you to the @televisionacademy for this incredible acknowledgment. We out here Emmy nominated again y’all!!!”

Who do you think should win outstanding original music and lyrics at the Emmy’s this year? Vote in our poll below.