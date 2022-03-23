Vanessa Hudgens to Co-Host ‘The Oscars Red Carpet Show’

Vanessa Hudgens at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards held at Barker Hangar on February 27th, 2022 in Santa Monica, California.

Vanessa Hudgens, actor Terrence J and fashion designer Brandon Maxwell will co-host the The Oscars Red Carpet Show, the official lead-in to the 94th Oscars on Sunday, March 27. The show will air at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT on ABC.

The 90-minute special will highlight Oscar nominees, performers and presenters. The show will feature a special appearance by DJ M.O.S.

Hudgens, 33, has appeared in 25 films, including High School Musical 3: Senior Year (2008) and last year’s Lin-Manuel Miranda-directed Tick, Tick…Boom! Hudgens performed on the Oscars in 2009 when she joined host Hugh Jackman and numerous other stars, including her High School Musical co-star Zac Efron, to perform a tribute to movie musicals.

Terrence J, 39, has appeared in 15 films, including a few that were produced by Will Packer, who is co-producing this year’s Oscar telecast with Shayla Cowan. Terrence J appeared in Packer’s Stomp the Yard: Homecoming (2010), Think Like a Man (2012) and its 2014 sequel. Terrence J is also known as an entertainment TV reporter. He hosted BET’s music video countdown show 106 & Park from 2006-12 and was the co-anchor of E! News from 2012-15.

The Oscars Red Carpet Show is executive produced by David Chamberlin and Michael Antinoro, alongside producers Packer and Cowan.

The 94th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 27, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The show will be televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, and in more than 200 territories worldwide.