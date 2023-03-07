Halle Bailey, Jessica Chastain & More to Present on 2023 Oscars

Halle Bailey, who stars as Ariel in Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, will present on the 2023 Oscars on Sunday, March 12.

The Little Mermaid, which was directed by Rob Marshall and produced by Marshall, John DeLuca, Marc Platt and Lin-Manuel Miranda, is due May 26. Melissa McCarthy, who appears in the film as the treacherous sea witch Ursula, was already announced as an Oscars presenter.

Jessica Chastain, who won an Oscar for best actress last year for her lead role in The Eyes of Tammy Faye, will also present. Ariana DeBose and Troy Kotsur, last year’s Oscar winners in supporting roles, were already announced as presenters. Last year’s best actor winner, Will Smith, was barred from attending any Academy events for 10 years after slapping Chris Rock on last year’s show.

Andrew Garfield, a two-time best actor nominee who presented the life achievement award to Sally Field on the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Feb. 26, will also present, along with fellow former Oscar nominees Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek Pinault, Nicole Kidman, Florence Pugh and Sigourney Weaver.

Elizabeth Banks, John Cho, Hugh Grant and Danai Gurira are also set to present.

They join previously announced presenters Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Jennifer Connelly, Samuel L. Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Jonathan Majors, Janelle Monáe, Deepika Padukone, Questlove, Zoe Saldaña and Donnie Yen.

The latest announcement was made on Tuesday (March 7) by executive producers and showrunners Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner and executive producer Molly McNearney. The producers will continue to announce talent joining the show in the run-up to the ceremony.

The producers have announced performances from four of the five nominees for best original song. The only one they haven’t yet announced is Lady Gaga performing “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick.

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the 95th Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 12, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The show will be held at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.