2023 Oscar Nominations: The Complete List

The 2023 Academy Award nominations were revealed on Tuesday (Jan. 24) morning by Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams, and it looks like music will play a starring role in the March 12 Oscars ceremony.

Baz Luhrmann’s biopic on 20th century icon Elvis Presley, Elvis, was nominated for eight Oscars, including best picture; it also earned a best actor nomination for Austin Butler, who portrayed the King of Rock & Roll.

In the best original song category, two major pop stars are nominated: Lady Gaga for “Hold My Hand” (Top Gun: Maverick) and Rihanna for “Lift Me Up (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever). This is Rihanna’s first and Gaga’s fourth Oscar nom; in that same category, Diane Warren receives her 14th Oscar nomination for “Applause” (Tell It Like a Woman). Warren has yet to win an Academy Award, while Gaga won for co-writing “Shallow” from A Star Is Born. Talking Heads co-founder David Byrne, Sox Lux founder Ryan Lott and indie darling Mitski are also Oscar nominees in the best original song category thanks to their song “This Is A Life” from Everything Everywhere All At Once, which is the most-nominated film this year, earning 11 nods.

The 95th Oscars will take place on Sunday, March 12 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and air live on ABC.

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Angela Bassett in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Hong Chau in “The Whale”

Kerry Condon in “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Jamie Lee Curtis in “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Stephanie Hsu in “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best Costume Design

“Babylon” Mary Zophres

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Ruth Carter

“Elvis” Catherine Martin

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” Shirley Kurata

“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” Jenny Beavan

Best Sound

“All Quiet on the Western Front” Viktor Prášil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel and Stefan Korte

“Avatar: The Way of Water” Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers and Michael Hedges

“The Batman” Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray and Andy Nelson

“Elvis” David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson and Michael Keller

“Top Gun: Maverick” Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor

Best Original Score

“All Quiet on the Western Front” Volker Bertelmann

“Babylon” Justin Hurwitz

“The Banshees of Inisherin” Carter Burwell

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” Son Lux

“The Fabelmans” John Williams

Best Adapted Screenplay

“All Quiet on the Western Front” Screenplay by Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson & Ian Stokell

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” Written by Rian Johnson

“Living” Written by Kazuo Ishiguro

“Top Gun: Maverick” Screenplay by Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie; Story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks

“Women Talking” Screenplay by Sarah Polley

Best Original Screenplay

“The Banshees of Inisherin” Written by Martin McDonagh

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” Written by Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert

“The Fabelmans” Written by Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner

“Tár” Written by Todd Field

“Triangle of Sadness” Written by Ruben Östlund

Best Live-Action Short Film

“An Irish Goodbye” Tom Berkeley and Ross White

“Ivalu” Anders Walter and Rebecca Pruzan

“Le Pupille” Alice Rohrwacher and Alfonso Cuarón

“Night Ride” Eirik Tveiten and Gaute Lid Larssen

“The Red Suitcase” Cyrus Neshvad

Best Animated Short Film

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud

“The Flying Sailor” Amanda Forbis and Wendy Tilby

“Ice Merchants” João Gonzalez and Bruno Caetano

“My Year of Dicks” Sara Gunnarsdóttir and Pamela Ribon

“An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It” Lachlan Pendragon

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Brendan Gleeson in “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brian Tyree Henry in “Causeway”

Judd Hirsch in “The Fabelmans”

Barry Keoghan in “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Ke Huy Quan in “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best Animated Film

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan and Paul Mezey

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” Joel Crawford and Mark Swift

“The Sea Beast” Chris Williams and Jed Schlanger

“Turning Red” Domee Shi and Lindsey Collins

Best Original Song

“Applause” from “Tell It like a Woman”; Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

“Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick”; Music and Lyric by Lady Gaga and BloodPop

“Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”; Music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson; Lyric by Tems and Ryan Coogler

“Naatu Naatu” from “RRR”; Music by M.M. Keeravaani; Lyric by Chandrabose

“This Is A Life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; Music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski; Lyric by Ryan Lott and David Byrne

Best International Feature Film

“All Quiet on the Western Front” Germany

“Argentina, 1985” Argentina

“Close” Belgium

“EO” Poland

“The Quiet Girl” Ireland

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

“All Quiet on the Western Front” Heike Merker and Linda Eisenhamerová

“The Batman” Naomi Donne, Mike Marino and Mike Fontaine

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Camille Friend and Joel Harlow

“Elvis” Mark Coulier, Jason Baird and Aldo Signoretti

“The Whale” Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Anne Marie Bradley

Best Production Design

“All Quiet on the Western Front” Production Design: Christian M. Goldbeck; Set Decoration: Ernestine Hipper

“Avatar: The Way of Water” Production Design: Dylan Cole and Ben Procter; Set Decoration: Vanessa Cole

“Babylon” Production Design: Florencia Martin; Set Decoration: Anthony Carlino

“Elvis” Production Design: Catherine Martin and Karen Murphy; Set Decoration: Bev Dunn

“The Fabelmans” Production Design: Rick Carter; Set Decoration: Karen O’Hara

Best Cinematography

“All Quiet on the Western Front” James Friend

“Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” Darius Khondji

“Elvis” Mandy Walker

“Empire of Light” Roger Deakins

“Tár” Florian Hoffmeister

Best Visual Effects

“All Quiet on the Western Front” Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller, Markus Frank and Kamil Jafar

“Avatar: The Way of Water” Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett

“The Batman” Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands and Dominic Tuohy

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White and Dan Sudick

“Top Gun: Maverick” Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson and Scott R. Fisher

Best Film Editing

“The Banshees of Inisherin” Mikkel E.G. Nielsen

“Elvis” Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” Paul Rogers

“Tár” Monika Willi

“Top Gun: Maverick” Eddie Hamilton

Best Documentary Feature

“All That Breathes” Shaunak Sen, Aman Mann and Teddy Leifer

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin and Yoni Golijov

“Fire of Love” Sara Dosa, Shane Boris and Ina Fichman

“A House Made of Splinters” Simon Lereng Wilmont and Monica Hellström

“Navalny” Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller and Shane Boris

Best Documentary Short Subject

“The Elephant Whisperers” Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga

“Haulout” Evgenia Arbugaeva and Maxim Arbugaev

“How Do You Measure a Year?” Jay Rosenblatt

“The Martha Mitchell Effect” Anne Alvergue and Beth Levison

“Stranger at the Gate” Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Austin Butler in “Elvis”

Colin Farrell in “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brendan Fraser in “The Whale”

Paul Mescal in “Aftersun”

Bill Nighy in “Living”

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Cate Blanchett in “Tár”

Ana de Armas in “Blonde”

Andrea Riseborough in “To Leslie”

Michelle Williams in “The Fabelmans”

Michelle Yeoh in “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best Directing

“The Banshees of Inisherin” Martin McDonagh

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

“The Fabelmans” Steven Spielberg

“Tár” Todd Field

“Triangle of Sadness” Ruben Östlund

Best Picture

“All Quiet on the Western Front” Malte Grunert, Producer

“Avatar: The Way of Water” James Cameron and Jon Landau, Producers

“The Banshees of Inisherin” Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin and Martin McDonagh, Producers

“Elvis” Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick and Schuyler Weiss, Producers

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert and Jonathan Wang, Producers

“The Fabelmans” Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, Producers

“Tá”r Todd Field, Alexandra Milchan and Scott Lambert, Producers

“Top Gun: Maverick” Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison and Jerry Bruckheimer, Producers

“Triangle of Sadness” Erik Hemmendorff and Philippe Bober, Producers

“Women Talking” Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Frances McDormand, Producers