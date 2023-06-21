×
Oscars Set New Theatrical Standards for Best Picture Eligibility

The new requirements take effect with the 97th Academy Awards, which will be presented in early 2025 to honor films released in 2024.

The board of governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences has approved new requirements for Oscar eligibility in the best picture category.

The new requirements, announced Wednesday (June 21), are designed to to broaden the public theatrical exhibition criteria. They take effect with the 97th Academy Awards, which will be presented in early 2025 to honor films released in 2024.

Upon completion of an initial qualifying run, currently defined as a one-week theatrical release in one of the six U.S. qualifying cities, a film must meet the following additional theatrical standards for best picture eligibility:

  • Expanded theatrical run of seven days (consecutive or non-consecutive) in 10 of the top 50 U.S. markets, no later than 45 days after the initial release in 2024.
  • For late-in-the-year films with expansions after Jan. 10, 2025, distributors must submit release plans to the Academy for verification.
  • Release plans for late-in-the-year films must include a planned expanded theatrical run, as described above, to be completed no later than Jan. 24, 2025.
  • Non-U.S. territory releases can count towards two of the 10 markets.
  • Qualifying non-U.S. markets include the top 15 international theatrical markets plus the home territory for the film.

“As we do every year, we have been reviewing and assessing our theatrical eligibility requirements for the Oscars,” Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy president Janet Yang said in a joint statement. “In support of our mission to celebrate and honor the arts and sciences of movie-making, it is our hope that this expanded theatrical footprint will increase the visibility of films worldwide and encourage audiences to experience our art form in a theatrical setting.  Based on many conversations with industry partners, we feel that this evolution benefits film artists and movie lovers alike.”

Eligibility for achievements in the various discipline categories will not be impacted by this requirement.

For information on awards rules, visit oscars.org/rules

