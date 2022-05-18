Oscars Change Rule on How Many Songs From a Film May Be Submitted

Oscar statues are pictured at the Governors Ball Press Preview for the 92nd Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on Jan. 31, 2020, in Los Angeles.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences announced rule changes for the 2023 Oscars, including a big one in the best original song category. Going forward, no more than three songs from any one film may be submitted, regardless of writer(s). The old rule was that “no more than five songs from any one film may be submitted, regardless of writer(s).

The submission deadline for the original song and original score categories is Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022.

The Academy recently announced that the 95th Oscars will take place Sunday, March 12, 2023. The show will air live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood (formerly known as Hollywood & Highland).

The eligibility period for Academy Awards consideration will return to the full calendar year: a feature film must have a qualifying theatrical release date between Jan. 1, 2022, and Dec. 31, 2022. The period was altered in the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The eligibility period for the 93rd Oscars was Jan. 1, 2020 to Feb. 28, 2021. The eligibility period for the 94th Oscars was March 1, 2021 to Dec 31, 2021.

The Academy Screening Room will no longer be a method of qualification, as theaters have reopened; the six qualifying U.S. metropolitan areas continue to be Los Angeles County; the City of New York; the Bay Area; Chicago, Ill.; Miami, Fla.; and Atlanta, Ga. and apply to general entry categories as well as the documentary and short film categories.



The Academy’s board of governors approved other rules changes for the 95th awards including a tweak in the names of the two documentary categories. Documentary (feature), won this year by Summer of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised), will now be called documentary feature film. Documentary (short subject), won this year by The Queen of Basketball, will now be called documentary short film.

In the sound category, producers will be required to make their films available for viewing by sound branch members, particularly when the release date is after the opening of the preliminary voting cycle. Any special circumstances requests regarding eligible nominees must be received by the general entry deadline of Nov. 15, 2022. Additionally, clips for the nominating screening shall not exceed 10 minutes of running time per title.

Campaign regulations, which specify how companies and individuals may market to Academy members, films and achievements eligible for the 95th Academy Awards, were also updated. Access to the Academy Screening Room will continue to be made available for all eligible releases. Digital links to materials will be permitted under certain circumstances. Film synopses may no longer contain credits, as film companies will now have the option to include credits on the Academy Screening Room prior to nominations.

Submission deadlines are as follows:

Documentary feature film – Monday, Oct. 3, 2022

International feature film – Monday, Oct. 3, 2022

Animated short film – Friday, Oct. 14, 2022

Documentary short film – Friday, Oct. 14, 2022

Live action short film – Friday, Oct. 14, 2022

Original score – Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022

Original song – Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022

Animated feature film – Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022

General entry categories – Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022

For the complete 95th Academy Awards rules, visit oscars.org/rules.