John Travolta, Halle Berry & More Set as Presenters on 2023 Oscars

John Travolta is set to present on the 2023 Oscars on Sunday, March 12. This will give the veteran actor another chance to prove that his inexplicable mangling of Idina Menzel’s name as Adele Dazeem on the Oscars nine years ago was just a once-in-a-lifetime verbal slip.

Halle Berry, who remains the only Black actress to win for best actress (and will remain so even after this year, since no Black actresses were nominated in that category this year), will also present on the show. Berry won the award for her 2001 film Monster’s Ball.

Past Oscar nominees Harrison Ford and Kate Hudson were also included in the third and final batch of presenters announced on Thursday (March 9). So were Paul Dano, Cara Delevingne, Mindy Kaling, Eva Longoria, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Andie MacDowell, Elizabeth Olsen and Pedro Pascal.

Previously announced presenters are Riz Ahmed, Halle Bailey, Antonio Banderas, Elizabeth Banks, Emily Blunt, Jessica Chastain, John Cho, Glenn Close, Jennifer Connelly, Ariana DeBose, Andrew Garfield, Hugh Grant, Danai Gurira, Salma Hayek Pinault, Samuel L. Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Nicole Kidman, Troy Kotsur, Jonathan Majors, Melissa McCarthy, Janelle Monáe, Deepika Padukone, Florence Pugh, Questlove, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver and Donnie Yen.

The presenters were announced by executive producers and showrunners Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner and executive producer Molly McNearney. Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the Oscars will air live on ABC and broadcast to outlets worldwide on Sunday, March 12, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

The 95th Oscars will be held at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood, the show’s usual home since 2002. (The only exception was the show two years ago, near the height of the pandemic. That one was held at Union Station In Los Angeles.)