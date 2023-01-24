×
From Taylor Swift to The Weeknd, Which Shortlisted Song Should’ve Gotten an Oscar Nomination? Vote!

Plus, cinematic tracks by Selena Gomez, Giveon, Jazmine Sullivan and more.

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift attends the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 held at PSD Bank Dome on November 13, 2022 in Duesseldorf, Germany. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The 2023 Oscar nominations arrived on Tuesday (Jan. 24) with Rihanna, Lady Gaga and more scoring nods in the race for best original song.

However, for every artist who received a nomination, there’s another who was snubbed. And looking at this year’s Oscars shortlist, we want to know who you think should’ve received a nod for best original song, but ultimately didn’t.

Only five of the 15 songs on the shortlist made the final cut, leaving tracks from Amsterdam (Giveon‘s “Time”), Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (“Ciao Papa”), White Noise (“New Body Rhumba”) and more out in the cold.

Do you think “Carolina” — Taylor Swift‘s mournful acoustic dirge from Where the Crawdads Sing — should’ve been nominated over, say, Diane Warren’s “Applause” or “Naatu Naatu”? Should The Weeknd have clinched his second career nod for “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” from Avatar: The Way of Water after last being up for best original song in 2016 for “Earned It” from Fifty Shades of Grey?

Selena Gomez also made the shortlist with “My Mind & Me,” the vulnerable musical cornerstone of her recent mental health documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, on Apple TV+, while Rita Wilson made the shortlist thanks to “Til You’re Home” from A Man Called Otto.

Did “Good Afternoon,” the big production number led by Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell in last year’s instant Christmas classic Spirited, tickle your funny bone? Did Jazmine Sullivan‘s “Stand Up” inspire you to do just that after seeing the Emmett Till biopic Till?

Vote for which shortlisted song you think deserved more recognition from the Academy in Billboard‘s poll below.

