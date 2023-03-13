Which Performance at the 2023 Oscars Was Your Favorite? Vote!

The 2023 Oscars has officially come and gone. Celebrities, actresses and musicians attended the 95th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night (March 12) to celebrate and honor the most talked about movies released within the past year, and of course, the ceremony included performances by best original song nominees Rihanna, Lady Gaga and more.

Ri took the stage in a stunning Maison Margiela Artisanal look — black pants and black bra with dazzling rhinestones parading down the length of her baby bump — to give “Lift Me Up” from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack its live debut. The track marked the pop star’s first Oscar nomination, alongside Tems, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Göransson. The singer delivered a soaring performance of the song accompanied by a backing choir, imbuing the live rendition with as much emotion — if not more — than the original recording.

After initially declining to perform at the telecast, Gaga surprised fans by taking the stage for “Hold My Hand” from the Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack. The Academy Award winner — who performed makeup-free and in a casual outfit — began the set with a few words. “I wrote this song with my friend BloodPop for the film Top Gun: Maverick in my studio basement,” she began. “There’s heroes all around us, in unassuming places, but you might find that you can be your own hero even if you feel broken inside.”

David Byrne with Stephanie Hsu and Son Lux; Sofia Carson with Diane Warren; Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava; and Lenny Kravitz also performed at the Oscars. Which performance was your favorite? Vote in our poll below.