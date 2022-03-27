Sebastian Yatra Gives the Crowd Butterflies With ‘Dos Oruguitas’ Performance at the 2022 Oscars

Sebastián Yatra at the 94th Academy Awards held at Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center on March 27th, 2022 in Los Angeles.

While “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” certainly stole the world’s attention over the last few months, Sebastian Yatra stole the audience’s hearts at the 2022 Oscars with his performance of Encanto’s “Dos Oruguitas” on Sunday (March 27).

Introduced by Encanto star Stephanie Beatriz, Yatra appeared dressed in a suit adorned with the titular butterflies singing the story-focused folk song, surrounded by plants and palm trees. While he performed, two dancers appeared, dressed in traditional Colombian garb to perform a stunning pas de deux to Yatra’s song.

As the tune continued, the digital background flooded with yellow butterflies, important symbols from the film regarding the Madrigal family. Closing out his number, Yatra stretched his hand out to the audience while hitting his final note, before departing with a simple “gracias.”

Shortly after his performance ended, Encanto took home the Oscar for best animated feature. The producers for the film thanked composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, their families and “the entire country of Colombia” for their win.

“Dos Oruguitas” was nominated at Sunday’s ceremony for best original song, marking Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s second Oscar nomination since “How Far I’ll Go” from Moana was up for the award in 2017. Taking home the win for “Dos Oruguitas” would secure the final award needed for Miranda’s EGOT.

The ceremony for the 94th annual Academy Awards took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall were the co-hosts. This is the first time since the 2018 show that the Oscars have had a host.