Reba McEntire Delivers Message of Perseverance With ‘Somehow You Do’ Performance at 2022 Oscars

Reba McEntire took the stage at the 94th annual Academy Awards on Sunday (March 27) to offer a message of strength with her performance of “Somehow You Do” from the film Four Good Days.

Standing center stage on a small, raised circular platform, the country star’s voice was strong and clear as she sang the tune written by Grammy-winning songwriter Diane Warren. “When you think it’s the end of the road/ It’s just ’cause you don’t know where the road’s leading to/ When you think that the mountain’s too high/ And the ocean’s too wide, you’ll never get through/ Some way, somehow, somehow you do,” sang McEntire during the chorus.

Her performance was introduced by Mila Kunis, who stars in the film. The actress described the tune — which is nominated for best original song — as a “story of hope, perseverance and survival that celebrates the strength of the human spirit.”

Kunis, who was born in Ukraine, also addressed the struggle her home country is currently facing as Russia continues its all-out assault. “Recent global events have left many of us feeling gutted,” she told the audience at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. “Yet when you witness the strength of those facing such devastation, it’s impossible not to be moved by their resilience. One cannot help but be in awe of those who find strength to keep fighting through unimaginable darkness.”

At the conclusion of McEntire’s performance, the Oscars took a moment to recognize the struggle of Ukrainians as they fight to defend their country. A message appeared on the screen, reading: “”We’d like to have a moment of silence to show our support for the people of Ukraine currently facing invasion, conflict and prejudice within their own borders. While film is an important avenue for us to express our humanity in times of conflict, the reality is millions of families in Ukraine need food, medical care, clean water, and emergency services. Resources are scarce, and we — collectively as a global community — can do more. We ask you to support Ukraine in any way you are able. #StandWithUkraine.”

Ahead of the show, Sean Penn told CNN that if the Academy Awards would not invite Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky to speak during the telecast, he would destroy his Oscar trophies.

The 94th Academy Awards are held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall are co-hosting the event. This is the first time since 2018 that the Oscars have had a host.