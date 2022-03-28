Which Musical Performance at the 2022 Oscars was Your Favorite? Vote!

The 2022 Academy Awards was an evening of red-carpet glamour, cinema and, yes, one surprise slap heard ’round the internet. It was also a night of incredible music, as four of the nominees for best original song were performed between speeches, presenters and jokes from hosts Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes.

Four of the five nominated songs were performed over the course of the night, with Beyoncé opening the show in electrifying style with “Be Alive” from King Richard, along with a bonus Oscar-themed performance of “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Encanto and a musical tribute to those we’ve lost over the past year with the In Memoriam segment.

Sebastián Yatra serenaded the crowd with his tender ballad “Dos Oruguitas” from best animated film winner Encanto, before Reba McEntire enlisted an A-list band of Kevin Jonas, Sheila E, Travis Barker and more to accompany her on the Diane Warren-penned “Somehow You Do” from Four Good Days.

While nominee Van Morrison was unable to make the ceremony due to his touring schedule, his absence made room for the debut performance of fan favorite “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” featuring the cast of Encanto along with Becky G, Luis Fonsi and Megan Thee Stallion.

And, of course, the evening wouldn’t have been complete without a performance of “No Time to Die” by Billie Eilish and Finneas, who would go on moments later to take home their very first Academy Award for the track and officially get halfway to EGOT status.

For the In Memoriam segment, the Sunday Service Choir (sans Kanye West) provided a moving medley of songs between tributes to Sidney Poitier, Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman and Betty White, with help from Tyler Perry, Bill Murray and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Now that the show’s over, Billboard wants to know: Which 2022 Oscars performance was your favorite of the night? Vote in our poll below!