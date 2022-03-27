Beyonce Rules the Court With First Performance of ‘Be Alive’ at 2022 Oscars

Beyonce opened up the 2022 Oscars on Sunday (March 27) with her performance of “Be Alive” from King Richard, the biographical drama that follows the life of Richard Williams, the dad and coach of Venus Williams and Serena Williams. The two superstar athletes introduced the performance by sharing that the set was none other than “our hometown tennis courts in Compton [Calif.].”

Queen Bey and her backup musicians and performers were all wearing outfits in an appropriate neon yellowish green reminiscent of tennis balls, with the ground and walls of the courts all in the same shade. Even the violins and grand piano were the same hue as Beyonce delivered the song she wrote with Dixson; it was the first time the song has been performed.

Naturally, Beyonce was powerful as she delivered the song about resilience and strength, singing: “It feels so good to be alive / Got all my sisters by my side / Couldn’t wipe this Black off if I tried / That’s why I lift my hеad with pride / Now we’re sitting on top of thе world again.”

She ended her performance by looking directly into the camera and giving a salute.

“Be Alive” — Beyonce’s first since 2020’s “Black Parade” — is nominated for best original song. It is up against Billie Eilish and Finneas’ James Bond theme song ” No Time to Die,” Reba McEntire’s “Somehow You Do” from Four Days,” Sebastian Yatra’s “Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto, and Van Morrison’s “Down to Joy” from Belfast.

This is Beyonce’s first Oscar nomination. She was previously shortlisted for the 2021 Academy Awards for The Lion King‘s “Spirit,” but ultimately did not receive a nod.

The 94th Academy Awards are held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall are co-hosting the event. This is the first time since 2018 that the Oscars have had a host.