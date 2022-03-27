‘Dune’ Nabs Best Original Score Oscar for Hans Zimmer

Hans Zimmer poses during a press conference about his show 'The World of Hans Zimmer' at the Mercedes-Benz Arena on April 29, 2018 in Berlin.

Hans Zimmer won an Oscar for best original score on Sunday (March 27) for Dune. In so doing, he set a record. He waited longer to win his second scoring Oscar than any other composer in history.

Zimmer won his first Oscar for best original score 27 years ago for The Lion King. Since that win, he has been nominated 10 times, for such films as As Good as It Gets, Gladiator and Dunkirk, but until now had yet to return to the winners circle.

The late Henry Mancini was the former record-holder for having waited the longest to win a second scoring Oscar. Mancini won his first for Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961) and waited 21 years to win his second, for Victor/Victoria (1982).

By winning for Dune, Zimmer moves into second place on the list of composers with the longest span of scoring Oscars. Alfred Newman, father of contemporary film scorers Thomas Newman and David Newman, heads the list. He won his first scoring Oscar for Alexander’s Ragtime Band (1938) and his last for Camelot (1967).

The other nominees in the category this year were Don’t Look Up (Nicholas Britell), Encanto (Germaine Franco), Parallel Mothers (Alberto Iglesias) and The Power of the Dog (Jonny Greenwood). Franco was vying to become the first female Latin composer to win in the category.

Zimmer, 64, could win another award for Dune next week. Dune is nominated for best score soundtrack for visual media at the 64th annual Grammy Awards on April 3. The other nominees there are Soul, last year’s Oscar winner in this category, and three TV scores – Bridgerton, The Queen’s Gambit and The Mandalorian: Season 2 – Vol. 2 (Chapters 13-16).

The 2022 Oscars returned to the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood after being shifted to Los Angeles’ Union Station last year because of the pandemic.