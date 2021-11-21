Olivia Rodrigo Gets the Crowd Swaying With ‘Traitor’ at the 2021 AMAs

Olivia Rodrigo made her American Music Awards debut on Sunday night (Nov. 21) with a powerful performance of her current hit single, the breakup power ballad “Traitor.”

After being introduced by host Cardi B — who said Rodrigo helped her “get over all the heartbreaks that [she] had” — Rodrigo took center stage with her acoustic guitar to begin the song, before being joined by her full band (including cello and extra acoustics). By the time the performance hit its stride halfway through, the entire crowd at the Microsoft Theater had their hands up in full sway.

Rodrigo is the most nominated artist at this year’s awards, with seven nominations, including artist of the year, new artist of the year, and both favorite song – pop (“Drivers License”) and favorite album – pop (Sour). She was up for two awards given out during the pre-telecast portion of the AMAs — favorite female artist – pop and favorite music video — losing both, to Taylor Swift and Lil Nas X (“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”), respectively.

“Traitor” is the fourth official single to be released from Sour, Rodrigo’s blockbuster debut LP, following the Hot 100 top 5 hits “Drivers License,” “Deja Vu” and “Good 4 U.” On the most recent Hot 100 (dated Nov. 20, 2021), “Traitor” ranked at No. 34, having previously reached as high as No. 9 on the chart.

