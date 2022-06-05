Olivia Rodrigo Wins Her First MTV Movie & TV Award for ‘Sour’ Film

Olivia Rodrigo accepts the best music documentary award for ‘driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)' during the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5, 2022 in Santa Monica, California.

Olivia Rodrigo has been honored with an MTV Movie & TV Award for driving home 2 u (a SOUR film).

Rodrigo’s driving home 2 u won the best music documentary award during the ceremony that was televised on MTV Sunday night (June 5). The singer-songwriter had faced some tough competition in the category: The Beatles (The Beatles: Get Back), Janet Jackson, (JANET JACKSON.) Kanye West (jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy) and Oasis (Oasis Knebworth 1996).

“Thank you so much MTV for this award,” Rodrigo said in her acceptance speech. “This album means so much to me. It was so fun to make a film to give it more context and meaning.”

She noted that she made the film “for my fans.”

“I wouldn’t be here without you guys. The love you guys have shown to me is so unbelievably life-changing,” she gushed from the stage.

Rodrigo’s Sour documentary, directed by Stacy Lee, was released on Disney+ in March.