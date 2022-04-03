Olivia Rodrigo Wins Best New Artist at 2022 Grammys: ‘This Is My Biggest Dream Come True’

“Drivers License” hitmaker Olivia Rodrigo took home her second Grammy trophy of the evening on Sunday (April 3), with her win for best new artist. Rodrigo won over fellow nominees Arooj Aftab, Jimmie Allen, Baby Keem, FINNEAS, Glass Animals, Japanese Breakfast, The Kid LAROI, Arlo Parks, and Saweetie.

“Thank you so much to the Recording Academy,” Rodrigo said during her acceptance speech. “This is my biggest dream come true.” She went on to thank her parents, friends, label home and her producer Daniel Nigro.

“Dan, you are the best friend, collaborator, person that I could ever ask for. This is all because of you, so thank you,” she concluded.

Prior to the televised Grammy Awards ceremony, Rodrigo won her first-ever Grammy during the Premiere Ceremony, taking home best pop solo performance for “Drivers License.” Rodrigo had been nominated alongside Justin Bieber’s “Anyone,” Brandi Carlile’s “Right on Time,” “Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever” and Ariana Grande’s “Positions.” In 2021, Rodrigo earned a smash debut hit with “Drivers License,” with the song spending eight weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100.

In her first year of nominations, Rodrigo has earned seven nods, including recognition in each of the Big Four categories. Alongside her best new artist win, she is also nominated for record and song of the year (both for “Drivers License”) and album of the year (Sour).

During the Grammy Awards ceremony, Rodrigo performed “Drivers License.” Clad in a white dress and dark boots, she began the performance (appropriately) seated in a white Mercedes, before finishing the performance on a stage outfitted to resemble a suburban street, complete with streetlights.

Watch Rodrigo’s acceptance speech below: