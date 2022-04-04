Olivia Rodrigo Dropped & Accidentally Broke One of Her Grammys Backstage

Olivia Rodrigo winner of the Best New Artist and Best Pop Solo Performance Award for 'Drivers License' poses in the winners photo room during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2022 in Las Vegas.

Olivia Rodrigo had the time of her life at the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday night (April 3), but it wouldn’t have been a night to remember without a slight hiccup in the form of a broken award.

By the end of the evening, the singer — who performed her smash breakout single “Drivers License” during the ceremony — went home with three wins to her seven nominations, including best new artist, best pop vocal album and best pop solo performance.

Explore Explore Olivia Rodrigo See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Backstage in the Grammys press room, the 19-year-old proudly posed with her trio of golden trophies, but disaster struck when she inadvertently dropped one in front of photographers, breaking it into two separate pieces in the process.

“That’s all right! We’ll just put it on your bill; we have your credit card on file,” one of the photogs quipped, while another joked, “Now you have two Grammys!”

Olivia Rodrigo winner of the Best New Artist and Best Pop Solo Performance Award for ‘Drivers License’ poses in the winners photo room during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2022 in Las Vegas. David Becker/GI for The Recording Academy

Coincidentally, the moment paralleled Rodrigo’s own idol, Taylor Swift, who did the same thing with one of her five Grammys at the 2010 ceremony where she won her very first album of the year award for 2008’s Fearless. This year, Rodrigo and Swift were nominated against each other for album of the year as well, though the latter opted not to attend the star-studded event and the award ultimately went to Jon Batiste for We Are.

Check out the moment Rodrigo dropped her Grammy below and see the full list of winners here.