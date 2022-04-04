×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Olivia Rodrigo Dropped & Accidentally Broke One of Her Grammys Backstage

The teen sensation took home three awards during the show, including best new artist.

Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo winner of the Best New Artist and Best Pop Solo Performance Award for 'Drivers License' poses in the winners photo room during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2022 in Las Vegas. Francis Specker/CBS via GI

Olivia Rodrigo had the time of her life at the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday night (April 3), but it wouldn’t have been a night to remember without a slight hiccup in the form of a broken award.

By the end of the evening, the singer — who performed her smash breakout single “Drivers License” during the ceremony — went home with three wins to her seven nominations, including best new artist, best pop vocal album and best pop solo performance.

Explore

Explore

Olivia Rodrigo

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

Backstage in the Grammys press room, the 19-year-old proudly posed with her trio of golden trophies, but disaster struck when she inadvertently dropped one in front of photographers, breaking it into two separate pieces in the process.

Related

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo Wins Best New Artist at 2022 Grammys: 'This Is My Biggest Dream Come True'

“That’s all right! We’ll just put it on your bill; we have your credit card on file,” one of the photogs quipped, while another joked, “Now you have two Grammys!”

Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo winner of the Best New Artist and Best Pop Solo Performance Award for ‘Drivers License’ poses in the winners photo room during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2022 in Las Vegas. David Becker/GI for The Recording Academy

Coincidentally, the moment paralleled Rodrigo’s own idol, Taylor Swift, who did the same thing with one of her five Grammys at the 2010 ceremony where she won her very first album of the year award for 2008’s Fearless. This year, Rodrigo and Swift were nominated against each other for album of the year as well, though the latter opted not to attend the star-studded event and the award ultimately went to Jon Batiste for We Are.

Check out the moment Rodrigo dropped her Grammy below and see the full list of winners here.

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad