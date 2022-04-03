Olivia Rodrigo Brings the Whole Street to Her ‘Drivers License’ Performance at 2022 Grammys

At this point, we all know the words to Olivia Rodrigo‘s “Drivers License,” so for her performance at the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday (April 3), the star decided to give fans a physical recreation of her hit song.

Introduced by the evening’s host Trevor Noah, Rodrigo appeared on stage of the MGM Grand Garden Arena sitting in the driver’s seat of a vintage white Mercedes. Tuning the car radio through a number of her Sour tracks, she eventually landed on “Drivers License,” and began her moving performance.

Explore Explore Olivia Rodrigo See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Rodrigo kept it simple throughout her stirring rendition of the song. Dressed in a white dress paired with black combat boots, the singer lingered around the stage, which had been decorated to look like a street somewhere in suburbia. Leaning off a streetlight, writhing in the street, and even bringing in a barrage of flashing “red lights” to coincide with the song’s bridge, Rodrigo let her career-making single speak for itself, ignoring the few Grammy-goers who offered some preemptive applause before bringing the performance to a quiet close.

Rodrigo is up for seven awards at Sunday’s awards show, including every one of the Big Four categories (album, song and record of the year, and best new artist). Shortly after her performance, Rodrigo lost out on song of the year when Silk Sonic and their co-writers Christopher Brody Brown and Dernst Emile II took the award home for “Leave the Door Open.”

At the 2022 Grammys, Rodrigo is far from the only nominee set to perform: The show will feature performances from Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, BTS, Lady Gaga, and many more.