Olivia Rodrigo Delivers a Searing ‘Deja Vu’ to Kick Off Billboard’s 2022 Women in Music

Billboard‘s 2022 Women in Music event began on Wednesday night (Mar. 2) with Woman of the Year Olivia Rodrigo taking the stage for a blistering pre-filmed performance of her second Sour single, the seething “Deja Vu.”

Playing to an empty SoFi stadium, a pink-clad Rodrigo sang the 2021 smash directly into the camera with typically unguarded intimacy and directness. Providing her support was a four-piece, all-female band, who were each wearing all-white outfits, and offered an alternately sweet and grungy rendition of the post-breakup anthem.

After debuting in the top 10 a couple months earlier, “Deja Vu” peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 in June 2021 — becoming her third top 5 hit off her debut album Sour. Rodrigo was announced as Billboard‘s Woman of the Year in February, making her the 15th different artist to receive the honor.