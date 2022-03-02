×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Olivia Rodrigo Delivers a Searing ‘Deja Vu’ to Kick Off Billboard’s 2022 Women in Music

Rodrigo is also the recipient of Billboard's 2022 Woman of the Year honors.

Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo Courtesy Photo

Billboard‘s 2022 Women in Music event began on Wednesday night (Mar. 2) with Woman of the Year Olivia Rodrigo taking the stage for a blistering pre-filmed performance of her second Sour single, the seething “Deja Vu.”

Playing to an empty SoFi stadium, a pink-clad Rodrigo sang the 2021 smash directly into the camera with typically unguarded intimacy and directness. Providing her support was a four-piece, all-female band, who were each wearing all-white outfits, and offered an alternately sweet and grungy rendition of the post-breakup anthem.

Explore

Explore

Olivia Rodrigo

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

After debuting in the top 10 a couple months earlier, “Deja Vu” peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 in June 2021 — becoming her third top 5 hit off her debut album Sour. Rodrigo was announced as Billboard‘s Woman of the Year in February, making her the 15th different artist to receive the honor.

 

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad