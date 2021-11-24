Olivia Rodrigo Reacts to Her 2022 Grammy Nominations: ‘I’m Beyond Humbled’

The Recording Academy revealed the list of nominees for the 2022 Grammy Awards on Tuesday (Nov. 23), which saw newcomer Olivia Rodrigo securing seven nominations — the third highest total for any given artist this year — including spots in each of the Big Four categories: best new artist, song, record and album of the year. Rodrigo took to Instagram after hearing the news, and expressed her gratitude at being recognized for her talents.

“Woke up this morning to 7 Grammy nominations,” the 18-year-old captioned a photo of a cake that read “you did it b—h!” to celebrate her seven noms. “When I was younger, my family lived a few blocks from the Staples Center, where the Grammys took place every year. I would always walk outside the arena and look at the plaques on the ground with all the winners names in wide eyed wonder. I went to the Grammy Museum so many of my free weekends bc I was so fascinated by the history of the show and all of the incredible musicians that made it up.”

She continued, “Many dreams have come true for me this year but this one is probably the most meaningful. thank you to everyone who has believed in me and supported the songs I write. and thank you to @recordingacademy for the recognition. I’m beyond humbled. truly a day I will never forget. so grateful aghhh.”

Friends of the “drivers license” singer took to her comments section to congratulate her on the impressive feat. Fellow singer-songwriter Conan Gray, who attended the 2021 AMAs with her, wrote, “CONGRATULATIONS MY LIV I AM SO PROUD OF YOU :,)) U ARE GRAMMY AWARDS.” Camila Cabello, a fan of Rodrigo’s, wrote “Hell yes” with hand clapping emojis. Hayley Kiyoko also chimed in and gave Rodrigo a simple “CONGRATS” with several heart emojis.

Rodrigo also took to her Instagram Stories to bask in her success with Sour producer Dan Nigro, writing, “WE DID IT DAN!!! LOVE YOU!!!”

See Rodrigo’s Instagram post below.