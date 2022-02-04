Olivia Rodrigo Named 2022 Billboard ‘Woman of the Year’

After an epic 2021, Olivia Rodrigo will cap her breakthrough year by being named Billboard‘s 2022 “Woman of the Year.” The honor for the “Drivers License” singer was announced on Friday (Feb. 4), along with details on general public tickets for the live Billboard Women in Music Awards, which will take place on March 2 at the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, Calif.

Explore Explore Olivia Rodrigo See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“Olivia’s trajectory to superstardom is the stuff of pop music legend,” said Hannah Karp, Billboard’s Editorial Director, in a statement. “Her talents as a storyteller and songwriter have made Olivia one of the most authentic and exciting new artists to explode onto the scene in years. Connecting with audiences across generations through emotionally charged songs about heartbreak, jealousy and growing up, she’s achieved absolutely incredible chart success for a debut artist. We are thrilled to celebrate her unique voice and the enormous impact she’s had on fans around the globe in such a short time.”

With her record-breaking, quadruple-platinum debut single “Drivers License,” critically acclaimed singer-songwriter Rodrigo broke through in 2021 with the raw self-expression on her first full-length album, SOUR. The collection was named the No. 1 album of 2021 by Rolling Stone and called one of the Best Albums of 2021 by The New York Times, landing it at the top of several Billboard year-end lists, including the top Global 200 Artist, top Overall New Artist, top Hot 100 Artist, top Hot 100 Female Artist, and top Hot 100 Songwriter, among others.

SOUR scored the most U.S. audio streams from a female debut album ever and broke the record for the most-streamed album in a week by a female artist in Spotify history during its release week, with over 385 million global streams. All 11 tracks from the album have landed in the top 30 of Billboard’s Hot 100, making Rodrigo the first female artist — and the fourth act overall — to simultaneously chart 11 or more songs in the top 30.

Rodrigo will launch her sold-out 2022 SOUR Tour in the Spring, which will visit more than 40 major cities across North America and Europe.

This year’s Billboard Women in Music Awards show will be hosted by 2009 Woman of the Year Ciara, who will oversee the annual celebration recognizing music’s rising and A-list stars, creators, producers and executives for their contributions to the music industry and community. The initial powerhouse lineup of acts who will perform and/or receive special honors at the live event include:

Gabby Barrett will perform and receive the Rising Star Award presented by Honda.

Phoebe Bridgers will perform and receive the Trailblazer Award .

Doja Cat will perform and receive the Powerhouse Award .

Golnar Khosrowshahi (Founder & CEO of Reservoir Media) will receive the Executive of the Year Award.

Karol G will perform and receive the Rule Breaker Award .

Bonnie Raitt will perform and receive the Icon Award .

Saweetie will perform and receive the Game Changer Award .

Summer Walker will perform and receive the Chartbreaker Award .

For the first time ever, tickets will be available to the public for the Women in Music Awards, with the general public invited to order theirs now here. To ensure the safety of all attendees and staff, Billboard will comply with all applicable COVID-19 federal, state and local laws for the 2022 Women in Music Awards. Previous Woman of the Year honorees include Taylor Swift, Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, Madonna and Lady Gaga. Additional performers, celebrity presenters and more will be announced soon.

For more information on Women in Music and to keep up with the latest announcements, visit billboardwomeninmusic.com, and follow along on Instagram and Twitter @billboard with the hashtag #BBWomenInMusic.