Normani’s Fifth Harmony Bandmate Lauren Jauregui Sends Congrats for 3 VMA Nods: ‘So Deserved!’

Normani and Lauren Jauregui of Fifth Harmony attend the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California.

Fifth Harmony forever.

Normani is up for three awards at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, all for her sultry collaboration with Cardi B, “Wild Side.”

The 26-year-old singer’s Fifth Harmony bandmate Lauren Jauregui quickly took to Twitter to congratulate her pal. “MANI!!! F— yes!! So deserved!!!! [fire emoji] YAYYYYY,” she tweeted.

The love fest didn’t end there. Normani replied to Jauregui’s sweet reaction, writing, “my heart. thank you angel. ily so much,” alongside a series of emotional emojis.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Lauren Jauregui Normani See latest videos, charts and news

“Wild Side” was originally released July 16, 2021. The collab came nearly one year after Normani appeared in the music video for Cardi and Megan Thee Stallion’s Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit “WAP.”

my heart. thank you angel. ily so much 🫶🏽🥺😭✨ https://t.co/YuSvWUI4oa — Normani (@Normani) July 27, 2022

“Wild Side” is up for best R&B, best cinematography and best choreography. Beginning Tuesday (July 26), fans can vote for their favorites across 22 gender-neutral categories by visiting vote.mtv.com. Voting closes Friday, Aug. 19 (except for best new artist).

Nominations for social categories, including group of the year and song of summer, will be announced at a later date.

The 2022 VMAs will be held on Sunday, Aug. 28, at 8 p.m. ET/PT live from Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. For the third year in a row, the VMAs will simulcast on The CW Network, in addition to BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TVLand and VH1.