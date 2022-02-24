Sorry, Recording Academy Members: No Official Grammy Afterparty This Year

If you’re in the mood to party following the 64th annual Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on April 3, you’re on your own. The Recording Academy has notified its members: “With the rescheduled date and move, we are unable to host the Grammy Celebration After-Party and will be automatically issuing refunds for those who purchased afterparty tickets for the previous date.”

The Grammys were originally slated to be held at Crypto.com Arena (formerly Staples Center) in Los Angeles on Jan. 31. On Jan. 18, with the Omicron variant surging, the Academy announced that they were postponing the show to April 3 and moving it to the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

All eligible voting and professional members of the Recording Academy may purchase up to two tickets at one of four tiers – platinum ($2,000), gold ($1,000), member silver ($375) and member bronze ($250). The best seats in the house — diamond floor seats — are not listed for sale. That’s where nominees in top categories are seated, and where the television cameras focus.

This year, ticket purchasers at all tiers have access only to the Premiere Ceremony, where the bulk of the awards are presented, and the live telecast.

Grammy tickets are not for sale to the public and are intended only for Recording Academy members and their invited guests.

The Academy notes: “To attend the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, you must fall into one of the following eligible groups: active Recording Academy members in good standing as of 11/01/2021; 2022 Grammy nominees; special invited guests of the Recording Academy.”

The Premiere Ceremony will be held at the MGM Grand Conference Center at 12:30 p.m.

The Grammy Awards telecast will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena at 5 p.m. Trevor Noah, host of Comedy Central’s The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, is set to host the show for the second year in a row.

This will be the first time the telecast has been held anywhere but L.A. or New York since 1973, when it was held in Nashville. And it will be the first time the show has ever been held in a city in which the Recording Academy doesn’t have chapter.

Since the first live telecast in 1971, the Grammys have been held in Los Angeles 39 times, in New York 11 times and in Nashville once.

The MGM Grand Garden Arena has played host to several major award shows. It has hosted the Latin Grammy Awards six times from 2014-21. It also hosted the Academy of Country Music Awards 12 times from 2006-19; and the Billboard Music Awards 17 times from 1997-2019. The BBMAs will return to the venue for an 18th time on May 15.