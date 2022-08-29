Nicki Minaj Parties With Taylor Swift After 2022 VMAs: ‘Barbs, I Know You Love Her’

Nicki Minaj had quite the night at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, but her fun didn’t end with receiving this year’s Video Vanguard Award.

The honoree took to Instagram on Monday (Aug. 29) to share a video from the Republic Records VMAs afterparty with none other than Taylor Swift. “The big winner of the night is the beautiful Taylor Swift. Barbs, I know you love her; we all love her,” she told the camera over booming music as she and the superstar cozied up together.

Indeed, Swift walked away from the ceremony with her record-breaking third win for video of the year (for All Too Well: The Short Film) as well as Moon Persons for best longform video and best direction.

Later in the clip, which she captioned “Last night was mad real,” Minaj showed that she was out until at least 3:30 in the morning, when she took a video with a group of loyal fans waiting outside her hotel.

During the show, Minaj took to the stage at Newark, N.J.’s Prudential Center to run through a career-spanning medley 0f her greatest hits, including “Super Bass,” “All Things Go,” “Roman’s Revenge,” “Monster,” “Beez in the Trap,” “Chun-Li,” “Moment 4 Life,” “Anaconda” and her latest No. 1 single “Super Freaky Girl.”

The Queen Radio: Volume 1 rapper and Swift also shared a sweet moment during the ceremony, hugging it out as the latter accepted the award for video of the year moments before announcing her upcoming 10th studio album Midnights. Minaj also shouted out Swift during one of her acceptance speeches for her role in making “Super Bass” a pop hit.

Check out Minaj and Swift at the VMAs afterparty below.