Documentaries About Janet Jackson, Tony Bennett & Vanessa Carlton Vie for News & Documentary Emmy Award

Janet Jackson attends her residency debut "Metamorphosis" after party at On The Record Speakeasy and Club at Park MGM on May 17, 2019 in Las Vegas.

“Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson,” a sympathetic look at the superstar whose career suffered following an infamous “wardrobe malfunction” at the 2004 Super Bowl, was nominated for a News & Documentary Emmy Award on Thursday (July 28). The doc was produced by The New York Times Presents and aired on FX.

The documentary is nominated in the category of outstanding arts, culture or entertainment coverage. It is competing with “Something’s Coming: West Side Story,” a 20/20 preview of the 2021 film featuring interviews with director Steven Spielberg and composer Stephen Sondheim; “The Final Act,” a 60 Minutes piece about the legendary Tony Bennett, who is in the advanced stages of Alzheimer’s disease; “Soul of a Nation: Tulsa’s Buried Truth,” an ABC News documentary on the Tulsa Race Massacre, where a violent white mob terrorized a prosperous Black community known as Black Wall Street; and “A Thousand Miles,” a Vice documentary about Vanessa Carlton and the pressure she says she faced from her record label when she was a young artist.

“Watch the Sound With Mark Ronson,” an Apple TV+ series headlined by the Oscar and seven-time Grammy winner, is nominated for outstanding sound.

“The First Wave” (Hulu) and “The Reason I Jump” (Netflix) were both nominated for both outstanding music composition and outstanding sound.

In addition to celebrating this year’s nominees in 64 categories, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences is honoring two major figures in the news and documentary worlds with lifetime achievement awards: Judy Woodruff, anchor and managing editor, PBS NewsHour, for news, and Sir David Attenborough, biologist, humanist and filmmaker, for documentary.

Woodruff has covered politics and other news for five decades at NBC, CNN and PBS. Attenborough is one of the world’s leading natural history filmmakers, making many landmark series, including Life on Earth, The Blue Planet and Planet Earth.

The 43rd annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards honor programming content that premiered in calendar year 2021.

The awards will be presented in two separate ceremonies. Winners in news categories will be presented on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Winners in documentary categories will be presented the following evening. Both ceremonies begin at 7:30 p.m. ET. The awards will be presented live at the Palladium Times Square in New York City and will be streamed live on NATAS’ dedicated viewing platform powered by Vimeo, available on the web at Watch.TheEmmys.TV and via the Emmys apps for iOS, tvOS, Android, FireTV and Roku (full list at apps.theemmys.tv).

Here are the nominees in categories most relevant to the music community. The complete list of nominees is available on the academy’s website.

Outstanding Arts, Culture or Entertainment Coverage

“Something’s Coming: West Side Story,” 20/20, ABC

“The Final Act,” 60 Minutes, CBS

“Soul of a Nation: Tulsa’s Buried Truth,” ABC News Live Prime, ABC

“Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson,” The New York Times Presents, FX

“A Thousand Miles,” The Story Of, Vice

Outstanding Arts and Culture Documentary

“Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street,” HBO Documentary Films, HBO

“A Choice of Weapons: Inspired by Gordon Parks,” HBO Documentary Films, HBO

“Paper and Glue,” MSNBC Films, MSNBC

“The One and Only Dick Gregory,” Showtime

“The Real Charlie Chaplin,” Showtime

Outstanding Music Composition

“9/11: One Day in America,” National Geographic

“Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis,” Netflix

“The First Wave,” Hulu

“The Real Charlie Chaplin,” Showtime

“The Reason I Jump,” Netflix

“Woman in Motion,” Paramount+

Outstanding Sound

“9/11: I Was There,” History Channel

“Fathom,” Apple TV+

“Mr. Soul!,” Independent Lens, PBS

“The First Wave,” Hulu

“The Reason I Jump,” Netflix

“Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson,” Apple TV+