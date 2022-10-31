Vince Gill, Don McLean & More to Be Inducted Into Musicians Hall Of Fame

Vince Gill, Don McLean, Ray Stevens and Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives are among the musicians to be honored at the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum’s 2022 Concert and Induction Ceremony. The event is set for Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 7 p.m. CT at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium.

Jim Guercio will receive the producer award and George Massenburg will receive the engineer award.

Phil Vassar will host the event, which will feature live performances by Rodney Crowell, Steve Miller, Wendy Moten and Mike Farris, with more performers to be announced. This is the Musicians Hall of Fame’s seventh induction ceremony, but its first since 2019. There was an induction ceremony every year from 2007-09, but they have been irregular since then, in 2014, 2016, 2019 and 2022.

Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives consists of Stuart, Chris Scruggs, Harry Stinson, Kenny Vaughan and Mick Conley.

The induction ceremony and concert follows the recent death of Musicians Hall of Fame founder Joe Chambers, who died on Sept. 28 after an extended illness. He was 68.

“We’re proud to honor Joe’s legacy by celebrating this year’s inductees with a night of vibrant live music and special performances by legendary musicians,” Linda Chambers, executive vice president & chief operating officer of the Musicians Hall of Fame (and Chambers’ widow), said in a statement.

Tickets are on sale now. A limited number of tickets are on sale to the general public here.

The Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum honors all musicians “regardless of genre or instrument,” according to a statement. Inductees are nominated by current members of the American Federation of Musicians and by other music industry professionals. The Hall’s newest addition, The Grammy Museum Gallery, is a 9,000-square-foot, interactive exhibit where visitors learn about every aspect of the music industry.

For more information about the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum including details on membership, visit musicianshalloffame.com.