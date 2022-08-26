How to Watch the 2022 MTV VMAs Without Cable

Nicki Minaj accepts the Best Hip-Hop Video award for "Anaconda" onstage during the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Aug. 30, 2015 in Los Angeles.

The MTV VMAs are back with a star-studded lineup of presenters, performers and honorees. Returning to New Jersey’s Prudential Center and airing live on MTV on Sunday (Aug. 28), the show will be emceed by Nicki Minaj, Jack Harlow and LL Cool J.

See below for everything you need to know about the 2022 VMAs, including broadcast information, how to watch online, performers and more.

When Are the 2022 MTV VMAs?

The VMAs will be airing live from the Prudential Center on Sunday, Aug. 28, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on MTV.

The show will also be simulcast on CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, BET, BET Her, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land, VH1 and the CW.

How to Watch the 2022 MTV VMAs Online

Online viewers can stream MTV on Sling TV, DirecTV Stream, Philo and fuboTV. The streaming platforms offer free trials and discounted pricing, plus you’ll get instant access to MTV so you can watch the 2022 VMAs live or on-demand from your TV or stream the VMAs from your laptop, tablet or phone.

The VMAs will also be available to stream on Paramount+ the day after, on Monday, Aug. 29. If you don’t have a Paramount+ account, the streaming service offers a seven-day free trial for new customers, which allows you to watch the VMAs for free online the same day. After your first week, Paramount+ costs $4.99 a month for its Essential plan.

The monthly Essential plan does include ads, but you can pay $9.99 for Paramount+’s Premium package, which also includes a seven-day free trial and is mostly ad-free. Both plans include access to stream the MTV VMAs for free online as many times as you want, plus access to Paramount+ exclusives, CBS shows, live news and NFL games.

You can also subscribe to Paramount+ through Prime Video (streaming from outside of the U.S.? Try ExpressVPN or NordVPN).

Who Is Performing and Presenting at the 2022 MTV VMAs?

Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, Nicki Minaj, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Jack Harlow, Lizzo, Måneskin, Kane Brown, Anitta, Panic! at the Disco, Snoop Dogg and Eminem are all set to perform at the VMAs this weekend.

The list presenters for the 2022 VMAs include Avril Lavigne, Bebe Rexha, Becky G, Ashley Graham, Billy Eichner, Lili Reinhart, Chlöe Bailey, Dixie D’Amelio, DJ Khaled, Dove Cameron, Joel Madden, Latto, and Offset.