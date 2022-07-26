Harry Styles, Taylor Swift & More: Who Should Win the 2022 MTV VMA for Video of the Year? Vote!

The list of nominations for the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards arrived on Tuesday (July 26), and with it, the shortlist of musicians who are in the running for the awards show’s most coveted prize: video of the year.

There’s some stiff competition this year — especially since there are seven nominees in the category for the first time ever. Doja Cat (“Woman”), Drake featuring Future & Young Thug (“Way 2 Sexy”), Ed Sheeran (“Shivers”), Harry Styles (“As It Was”), Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow (“Industry Baby”), Olivia Rodrigo (“brutal”) and Taylor Swift (“All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”) all earned nods in the category.

Swift previously took home the prize for “Bad Blood” (in collaboration with Kendrick Lamar) and “You Need to Calm Down.” The pop star took to TikTok to celebrate her many nominations this year, captioning a video, “All is, yet again, all too unwell. Thanks to you!!! Voting is open NOW!”

Lil Nas X is the category’s defending champion, winning last year for “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” while Young Thug was previously featured on 2018 video of the year winner “Havana” by Camila Cabello.

Fans who are looking to make sure their favorite artist wins video of the year — or any of the other 21 gender-neutral categories — can start casting their votes now by visiting vote.mtv.com. Voting for the ceremony closes Friday, Aug. 19, except for best new artist category.

The 2022 VMAs will be held Sunday, Aug. 28, at 8 p.m. ET/PT live from Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. For the third year in a row, the VMAs will simulcast on The CW Network, in addition to BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TVLand and VH1.

So who do you think should win the VMA for video of the year? Vote in our poll below!