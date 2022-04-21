MTV Video Music Awards to Return to New Jersey’s Prudential Center This August

For the second time in four years, the MTV Video Music Awards will be headed to New Jersey. The channel announced this Thursday (April 21) that the 2022 VMAs would take place on August 28, and would once again be held at the Prudential Center — home arena to the NHL’s New Jersey Devils and the NCAA’s Seton Hall Pirates — in Newark.

“We are thrilled to be back in New Jersey for this year’s VMAs live from Prudential Center,” says Bruce Gillmer, president of music, music talent, programming & events, Paramount and chief content officer, Music, Paramount+, in a statement. “Our 2019 show in Newark was undoubtedly one of our biggest and most successful shows yet and we’re excited to bring back the incredible fan energy for one of music’s most anticipated and iconic nights.”

This will be the second time the awards have been held at the Prudential Center, following the 2019 ceremonies. That year’s VMAs were hosted by comedian Sebastian Maniscalco, and included such New Jersey-specific moments as an award presented by three cast members from The Sopranos (Drea de Matteo, Vincent Pastore and Jamie-Lynn Sigler), a Jonas Brothers two-song set broadcast live from the famed Stone Pony venue in Asbury Park, and a closing medley from a number of hip-hop’s most esteemed NJ natives: Wyclef Jean, Queen Latifah, Redman, Naughty By Nature and Fetty Wap.

“New Jersey is honored to once again host the MTV Video Music Awards at one of our many world-class entertainment and sports venues,” says New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy. “Our state has a proud history of supporting the arts and is always seeking opportunities to partner with the entertainment industry to promote economic development and cultural appreciation. On behalf of New Jersey, we welcome VMA performers and attendees alike to our great state.”

This will be the second year of the Video Music Awards will return to a live audience format, following a COVID-necessitated decentralized 2020 ceremonies, which were held across several New York locations and featured several pre-taped performances. In 2021, the awards were held for the second time in Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, with the night’s biggest winners being Olivia Rodrigo (song and push performance of the year for “Drivers License,” best new artist), BTS (best K-pop and song of the summer for “Butter,” group of the year) and Lil Nas X (video of the year and best direction for “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).”

According to the release, the 2022 Video Music Awards will air “across MTV’s global footprint of linear and digital platforms in more than 170 countries and territories.” Neither the host or any of the performers at this year’s ceremonies have yet been announced.